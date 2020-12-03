Predicting the Minnesota Timberwolves starting 5 for the 2020-21 NBA Season

The NBA season is almost upon us and should prove to be one of the most exciting and open Championship chases yet. With several teams bolstering their squad this offseason, we could see the rise of sides who struggled last year. Teams such as the Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets are all tipped to improve dramatically. One side that have flown under the radar, though, are the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Led by close friends D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, the franchise have a potent scoring duo surrounded by shooters and versatility.

Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting 5 for the NBA season ahead

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a disappointing season last year, finishing with 19 wins. This was in part due to Karl-Anthony Towns injury. However, with their acquisitions during the season at the start of 2020, the Timberwolves have put together a strong starting 5 that could challenge the Western Conference favorites.

Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell

Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat

After being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and a couple future draft picks, D'Angelo Russell packed his bags yet again to leave the Golden State Warriors and join his 4th team. Wherever he has played, the former second overall pick has proved he is a scoring machine. The Timberwolves fanbase will be excited to see him play alongside close friend and fellow team leader Karl-Anthony Towns.

The pairing only managed to play together once for the Minnesota Timberwolves but fans of the franchise will be excited for a fresh start. The hope is these two can show why they were the top two picks in 2015. Russell has averaged over 20 points and 6 assists over the last three seasons and will be the T-Wolves leader on offense.

Center - Karl-Anthony Towns

Advertisement

Miami Heat v Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns has been the Timberwolves standout player since he arrived at the franchise in 2015. He has averaged an impressive double-double in each of his five seasons in the NBA and was elected Rookie of the Year after playing every game of the 2015-16 season.

Towns struggled with injury last year but will be raring to go when the NBA tips off and can be one of the most effective Centers in the league.

As is the way in the modern NBA, Centers are tasked with doing far more than just rebounding. Although Towns has averaged almost 12 boards a season over his young career, he shoots at over 50% from the floor and 83% from the free-throw line. Taking almost 8 threes a game last season, Towns shot at 41% from beyond the arc last year as a player who is versatile yet dominant in the paint.

Shooting Guard - Malik Beasley

Advertisement

Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat

Another high scorer, Malik Beasley combined with D'Angelo Russell will give Karl-Anthony Towns plenty of spacing on offense. Although Beasley only played 14 games with the Timberwolves last season after moving from Denver, he shot at an extremely high percentage and averaged 20 points with 5 rebounds.

While Beasley could be deployed from the bench as a high-scoring sixth man, his brief induction with the T-Wolves suggests he deserves a starting berth. He shot at an effective field-goal percentage of 57% over the 14 games. Putting Beasley in alongside Russell and Towns, the Timberwolves will have a potent 3-man offense that will be able to cause teams some serious damage.

Small Forward - Josh Okogie

Minnesota Timberwolves v Detroit Pistons

One position that could be up for grabs in the Minnesota Timberwolves starting 5 will be at the three. With their number one overall pick in the draft this year, the Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards from Georgia. Although an extremely promising young talent, his new team are not in a position where they need a savior to come out of college and lift them up the table.

On the contrary, they have two experienced All-Stars in Russell and Towns, therefore Edwards may be eased into the side. This will enable Josh Okogie to start more games after averaging 8 points and 4 rebounds last season as a rotation player.

Advertisement

While his 3-point shooting was poor, Okogie will provide much needed help on defense and can cut and draw contact on offense while his teammates run the floor.

Power Forward - Juancho Hernangomez

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers

Also involved in the Minnesota Timberwolves trade with the Denver Nuggets was Spanish power forward, Juancho Hernangomez. The 25-year old took little time to settle in, shooting 45% from the field in 14 games, scoring 12.9 points and 7 rebounds. He is another player who can provide an offensive threat and can run the floor at a fast pace.

Both Hernangomez and Beasley will provide the Minnesota Timberwolves two superstars with effective perimeter options on offense and can be the go-to players when Russell or Towns are benched. Hernangomez provides length to support Towns and will be another young player for the Timberwolves' future plans.

Overall, the Minnesota Timberwolves have a very exciting season ahead of them. They have a core of young stars and the support of No.1 pick Edwards and veteran Ricky Rubio. If Russell and Towns can stay fit, the T-Wolves can expect to make a return to the playoffs but may lack the experience to make a deep run if they face the LA Lakers in the first round.