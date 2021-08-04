Predicting New York Knicks' starting 5 after acquiring Kemba Walker | 2021 NBA Free Agency

The New York Knicks’ search for dependable backcourt options has gone a bit under the radar in the last few weeks. A successful regular NBA season in 2020-21 saw them finish 4th, but a promising campaign season came to an anti-climactic end when Julius Randle and co. made a first-round playoff exit.

Regardless, there were plenty of positives to take from the season with the New York Knicks currently in a comfortable financial position. They have been linked to a number of free agents and the possibility of signing an all-star caliber player has looked very much on the cards in recent weeks.

Kemba Walker, who has in the past five seasons finished as an All-Star four times, had an injury-ravaged 2020-21 season that saw him average less than 20 points for the first time since 2017. Walker is widely expected to sign with the Knicks after agreeing a buyout with his current team, OKC Thunder. The New York Knicks also added as many as four rookies and recently signed former Celtics guard Evan Fournier as well.

While Derrick Rose came in and became the starting PG for the second half of last season, he is not an elite guard who could be expected to deliver 25 points per game. Rose is expected to start off the bench while Fournier takes up the shooting-guard position in case the New York Knicks end up adding no other players who can slot into the starting lineup.

Here we take a look at the New York Knicks' expected starting lineup with Walker in the ranks:

New York Knicks' Predicted Starting 5 for the 2021-22 NBA Season

The New York Knicks have already added two veterans so far, with Kemba Walker and Fournier both expected to slot into the starting lineup. With Julius Randle expected to lead the line again, the likes of RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson will also be looking to continue their development next season.

Point Guard: Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker played only 43 NBA games last season and will be looking at his move to the Knicks as a chance to get back to his best. Walker averaged 19.5 points, 4.3 assists and four rebounds last season despite his limited playing time and shot at over 51% from the field.

He did not have the best of seasons during the 2020-21 campaign but is an All-Star caliber combo-guard who should slot straight into the starting lineup. As a result, Derrick Rose is expected to drop to the bench,

Shooting Guard: Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier has agreed to a four-year deal with the New York Knicks, via @wojespn pic.twitter.com/ZbOcytxXUo — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 3, 2021

The New York Knicks’ first free agency signing for this season, Evan Fournier, signed a four-year, $78 million deal. Fournier is a highly efficient overall shooter who should have an impact on both ends of the court for the New York Knicks.

He averaged 13 points, 3.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals whilst playing less than 30 minutes per game last season. Fournier is expected to become the starting SG at the Knicks, and should be able to improve his numbers when given a more prominent role.

Small Forward: RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett had some inconsistent games last season, especially against opponents that did not give him easy shots. He came up short in the Playoffs despite showing visible improvement in his overall 3-point shooting this season.

Barrett averaged 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and three assists per game and shot at slightly over 40%. The New York Knicks team and head coach Tom Thibodeau have enough faith in Barrett, however, to give him time to potentially develop into an elite NBA forward.

Power Forward: Julius Randle

2021 All-Star and the best player on the New York Knicks roster, Julius Randle might end up shifting to the center position next season, especially if the Knicks add another high-profile name to their roster. Regardless, he will be the team's offensive engine for the second straight year running.

Randle had his best individual season with respect to points, steals, assists and rebounds in the 2020-21 campaign. He will be looking to lead his team to a deep Playoff run next season.

Center: Mitchell Robinson

As things stand, Mitchell Robinson should be the starting center for the New York Knicks for the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. The 22-year old made a huge impact on both ends of the court during the Knicks' 2020-21 campaign.

Robinson is a good shot-blocker and rim protector with decent rebounding skills and has enough time to develop into an offensive force as well. He is already athletic enough to be a regular scorer and will be looking to work on his finishing at the rim. Robinson is expected to hold on to his starting spot as long as further reinforcements do not arrive.

