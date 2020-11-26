Predicting the Phoenix Suns' starting-5 for the 2020-21 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns are one of the most renowned franchises in the NBA. They have been around since 1968 and have had some incredible players represent the team over the years.

However they have had just two NBA finals appearances and have been struggling in the competition, especially in the past few years. The Phoenix Suns haven't made the NBA playoffs in the past ten years and are yet to win their first NBA title.

Phoenix Suns' predicted starting-5 for the 2020-21 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns have made some major off-season moves like the signing of Chris Paul. With their young core of Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton, they would hope to end their decade-long playoff drought.

On that note, let's take a look at the projected starting-5 for the Phoenix Suns in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Point Guard - Chris Paul

Chris Paul is considered to be one of the best point guards to have picked up the basketball.

Often regarded as a 'quintessential point guard', he always looks to get his teammates involved with his exceptional playmaking. Paul took the young OKC Thunder roster to the 5th seed in the stacked Western conference and has now taken his talent to the Phoenix Suns.

Chris Paul's move to the Phoenix Suns has been tipped to be a success. He brings valuable playmaking and experience for the franchise's young roster and could improve Devin Booker's game as well.

Paul, who was acquired by the Phoenix Suns earlier in the off-season, is a ten-time All-Star and has numerous All-NBA selections to his name.

Shooting Guard - Devin Booker

Devin Booker

Devin Booker is considered one of the best talents in the NBA.

At the age of 20, he recorded a 70-point game and is the only player currently in the NBA to have done so. He has often carried the team to victory and has averaged 26.6 points while playing 36 minutes a game.

Booker led the Phoenix Suns to an 8-0 record in the Orlando Bubble, where they were the only team to go unbeaten in the regular season after the restart.

Many analysts opine that Devin Booker has the potential to be the best player on a championship roster and possibly win future MVP awards. Booker is approaching his prime at the age of 24 and could have exponential growth ahead of him.

Small Forward - Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges is a young forward who was acquired by the Phoenix Suns in the 2018 NBA draft, where the franchise selected Deandre Ayton as the first overall pick.

Bridges is a decent three-point shooter who shoots at 35% from beyond the arc. He is a great defender and has improved at the offensive end as well since his rookie year.

With Chris Paul running the offense and making plays, one might see Mikal Bridges blossom at the Phoenix Suns.

Power Forward - Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder had one of his best NBA seasons last year, averaging almost 12 points per game, doing so with a staggering three points per game on 44% shooting.

Crowder is regarded as a brilliant '3-and-D' player, often guarding the opposition's tougher players. He was crucial in the Miami Heat's postseason success in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Jae Crowder has taken a 3-year $30-million contract with the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Free Agency 2020.

He could provide the Suns with some much-needed defense and help them in offensive rotations as a stop-up three-point shooter and screen provider.

Center - Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton was selected as the 1st overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns.

He has improved significantly since last year in most statistical categories, and analysts predict another brilliant season from the big man.

Deandre Ayton has shown a willingness to shoot threes and has improved his shooting prowess since his rookie season. With the addition of a playmaker like Chris Paul, he is expected to shine, and one might see a Steve Nash-Amare Stoudemire type offense at the Phoenix Suns once again.