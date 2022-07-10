“Probably my favorite player of all time was Michael Jordan... I love Michael like a brother" - Jerry West outrightly calls Michael Jordan his all-time favorite player

Jerry West recently called Michael Jordan his favorite player in NBA history. West, the NBA's logo, spent a storied career as a player, coach and executive interacting with the NBA's greats.

While watching the Summer League in Las Vegas, the West was asked to name his favorite player. He took a moment before responding. He probably reflected on the dazzling array of players he's played with and against or watched over the years.

West then settled on Michael Jordan for basketball and personal reasons:

“Probably my favorite player of all time was Michael Jordan. A lot of other incredible players I know and frankly been involved with but to me, he epitomizes what I think is great in a basketball player. Someone who can play both ends of the court. His teams win. In the last quarter, he’s gonna be there.”

West added:

“More importantly, I love Michael like a brother. You get to spend time with him, he never changes. That’s why I like him.”

Jerry West headed the LA Lakers' front office during Michael Jordan's entire career with the Chicago Bulls. He watched and admired as MJ led his team from many painful playoff losses to the NBA title.

Once Jordan got past his rivals, the Bad Boys from Detroit, there was no stopping him. "His Airness" dominated the NBA in the '90s, winning six titles in eight years. Some would even argue that he could have had more if not for his dalliance with baseball.

Michael Jordan took serious accountability for his play on both ends of the floor. He was an unstoppable offensive machine but was just as dominant on the other side of the ball.

Jordan finished his career considered by many as the best to ever.

Jerry West drafted a high school prospect who was the closest thing to Michael Jordan

Drafting Kobe Bryant was one of Jerry West's savviest moves as an NBA executive. [Photo: YouTube]

After getting blown away by a legendary pre-draft workout, Jerry West relentlessly worked behind the scenes to acquire Kobe Bryant. Many projected the "Black Mamba" to go earlier in the draft, which posed a problem for the Lakers.

To get the high school phenom, West traded Vlade Divac to the Charlotte Hornets for Bryant, who was the 13th pick in the 1996 draft. It was a move that the Hornets would regret for the rest of Bryant's career.

While the Hornets, now owned by Michael Jordan, struggled, Kobe Bryant became part of a successful Lakers run. He would help Shaquille O'Neal win three titles for the LA Lakers before adding two more after Shaq's departure.

Jerry West said he acquired Bryant partly because of how much the young kid reminded Jordan.

