Projecting the Brooklyn Nets' starting lineup with James Harden

In a matter of minutes, the Brooklyn Nets saw their entire roster change due to acquiring the 2018 MVP, James Harden, from the Houston Rockets. The Nets now have a starting lineup that will contain Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden and the three of them have combined for 24 All-Star selections.

However, according to Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets had to sacrifice key role players such as Caris LeVert and Jarett Allen,

The Nets are trading for All-NBA star James Harden and sending four first-round picks and four draft swaps to the Rockets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen are being moved -- could be another team or two involved. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets are the new clear favorite to win the Eastern Conference. Still, there are some questions as to who will start around their three All-Stars. This article will examine what head coach, Steve Nash, is likely to do with his new roster.

Brooklyn Nets' predicted starting 5 for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

The Brooklyn Nets had decided to go all-in on offense this season when they decided to add the three-time scoring champion, James Harden, to their roster that already puts up 114.6 points per 100 possession, according to cleaningtheglass.com.

Their shooting ability is without question, but do the Nets have a roster capable of playing lockdown defense this season? Let's take a look at the predicted starting five of the Brooklyn Nets.

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving is one of the most creative and flashy point guards in the league. He will be the main conductor for the Brooklyn Nets from the point guard position.

Advertisement

However, Irving's lack of commitment has been in question this season due to him missing the last four games because of personal reasons. His ability to remain focused on basketball this season will significantly impact whether the Nets can reach their postseason goals.

Shooting Guard - James Harden

James Harden, the newest member of the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden will have to learn to play off the ball this season, as he will be the second-best player on the team, behind Durant.

Harden has started the year averaging just 24.8 points per game, his lowest point total in the last eight seasons. However, look for James Harden to pick up his play now that he was traded to a team on his 'preferred list'.

Small Forward - Joe Harris

Advertisement

Joe Harris #12 talks with Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris has started nine of the 12 Brooklyn Nets games this season and has put up an average of 14.4 points on 52.8 percent shooting.

With James Harden likely to maintain the starting shooting guard role, Harris is predicted to become a full-time starter at small forward.

Power Forward - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant will be the leader of the team at the small forward position. Durant initially leveraged to bring Kyrie to Brooklyn and most likely had the final say in agreeing to acquire James Harden.

Durant is averaging 29.9 points per game and 7.8 rebounds in his first eight games after coming off his Achilles surgery.

Advertisement

Kevin Durant this season:



29.9 PPG

7.8 RPG

5.8 APG

53 FG%

44 3P%

86 FT%



Coming off an Achilles injury. 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/NtXHHj40lN — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 13, 2021

Center - DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Brooklyn Nets

DeAndre Jordan will fill in the starting center role due to Jarrett Allen being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jordan has only averaged 4.1 points this season, a career-low, but expect him to notch up those numbers as he will see a huge minute increase going forward.

ALSO READ: Twitter explodes as Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets agree to a blockbuster deal involving James Harden