“Queen Elizabeth, call me”: Shaquille O’Neal once hilariously got Queen’s name wrong wondering if he would become England’s ‘King’ if they got married

Shaquille O'Neal wanted to marry the Queen of England. You heard that right. The big man was making an appearance with Victoria Beckham on the James Corden show. The 51-year-old O'Neal was born in Newark, New Jersey, very far from the English monarchy.

Shaquille O'Neal is known for his humor and light-hearted nature. At one point, the former NBA great asked host James Corden, a UK native, whether marrying the queen of England would automatically make him the king.

The funny conversation began when Shaq asked:

“If I marry the queen of England, would that make me the king of England?”

Corden, seemingly unperturbed by the question replied, "I'm gonna say it won't, but can I say on behalf of everyone in Britain I would love nothing more, it would be glorious" Corden replied, seemingly unperturbed by the question.

"Queen Victoria," Shaq said, pretending to make a fake call, whilst making a flirtatious wink and a kiss.

"The biggest problem is her name is Queen Elizabeth," Corden replied as the crowd erupted in laughter.

"Oh sorry! Queen Elizabeth, call me“ Shaq corrected himself.

Can Shaquille O'Neal become the King of England by marrying the Queen?

It's clear that Shaquille O'Neal is not a keen follower of the royal family. Queen Victoria died in 1901 and then Queen Elizabeth, was married to Prince Philip. He would need to study up a little if the queen were to take him seriously.

There's also the small matter of the longstanding rule in the royal family, which decrees that a man who marries a reigning queen will only be referred to as a Prince Consort.

The episode officially made Shaq the only person to make a pass on the Queen of England on live TV. This is by no means off-character for O'neal. He is popular with audiences all over the world for making unexpected funny comments in any setting.

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the biggest names to come out of the NBA. He is a four-time NBA champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP, NBA Most Valuable Player and has multiple All-Star and All-Nba selections.

Shaq is an analyst for 'Inside the NBA' show on the TNT network. His segment 'Shaqtin a fool' where he shows bloopers from NBA games is widely popular.

In addition, O'Neal is also dominating in the boardrooms. He has a huge net worth of $ 400 million. He has invested in various franchises and ventures, including Papa Johns, Auntie Annie's, Krispy Kreme, Lyft and JC Penney among others.