Rags to riches in the West: Memphis Grizzlies were 14th last year, but are 1st right now

Marc Gasol is averaging 9.6 rebounds per game after starting 17 games this season for Memphis.

Yes, the Memphis Grizzlies.

This is the same team that fired David Fizdale last season and ended up 14th in the Western Conference (of 15 teams), with a 22-60 win-loss record. But they are currently 12-5 on the season and lead the Western Conference, much to the surprise of NBA experts across the league.

As of now, it won't even matter if they drop off later. We just need to soak in the moment and be happy for the Grind City.

The Grizzlies have now won five in a row, beating the Kings, Mavericks, Spurs, Timberwolves and Bucks. Their recent array of early season wins included an impressive 13-point rout of the Timberwolves (a team that had apparently found its feet for the first time since Butler left) and an ending of the Mavericks' 4-game winning streak with a comprehensive 10-point differential.

With the Warriors and Rockets going through a rough patch early in the season, the West has blown wide open and is up for grabs this year. The way things are looking right now, the No. 1 spot is no longer booked for the Golden State Warriors, or for that matter even the Houston Rockets.

The fourth quarter defense by Marc Gasol and Co on the Mavericks, to restrict them to just 14 points in the period, was worth standing up and applauding.

Memphis' resurgence is largely because of the fact that point guard Mike Conley has found himself this year, dropping a near-career-high 20.2 points a game. Their offense might be a bit skewed right now, but when Conley and Gasol are able to will through the ending minutes, they do end up winning.

One of the biggest positives to the roster is the fourth overall draft pick from this year, Jaren Jackson. He came off the bench to start the season but made his way into the starting lineup due to the injury to JaMychal Green. Ever since then, he has been a force on both ends of the floor.

He's averaging 1.6 blocks (third on the rookie list) and 1.1 steals (second on the rookie list) per game, apart from scoring in double digits almost every night.

The team is clearly playing harder lately, much to the delight of Coach JB Bickerstaff, who was not expected to fit well in the big shoes that Fizdale left behind.

It would not be amiss to say that this year's Western Conference could go down as one of the deepest in modern NBA history. As Grizzlies sit atop the West, the 10th place Sacramento Kings are just 2.5 games behind.

But then again, we can't let that steal the Grind City's thunder for holding true to its name, considering where they were last year and the eventual jump that followed.