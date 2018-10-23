Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul's feud goes back to 2008

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 9 // 23 Oct 2018, 11:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo's fight

Saturday night saw Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul throwing punches at each other. If you think this was the first time they got involved with each other in something like this, then you are wrong. This beef goes back to 2008.

In 2008:

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, it all started in 2008 when both were trying out for Team USA Olympic roster. Chris Paul beat Rajon Rondo for the place. The team went on to win gold in the Olympics. There was a cold war between the two until then.

Adrian Wojnarowski also said that there was a lot of history involved between the two.

Tweet by Adrian Wojnarowski:

Sources: Lakers officials watched tape and are backing Rajon Rondo’s contention that he didn’t spit on Chris Paul. Meanwhile, CP3 and Rockets are insisting that Rondo did spit. “Lot of history between them,” one source connected to both players says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2018

In 2009:

It happened again during post-game in 2009 when Rondo told CP3 that he would never win a ring. There was a lot of heated exchange of words between the two and both were separated by the refs and Paul Pierce. After this exchange, Rondo requested never to be asked about Paul again.

Watch the video of the altercation:

With this much of history and bad blood, this was surely gonna blow off someday. Paul Pierce himself said that he was not at all surprised with the incident and that both the players never liked each other.

Have a look at the tweet:

"I am not surprised at all. ... Rondo and Chris Paul have never liked each other."



– @paulpierce34 pic.twitter.com/3qDRJYHa6U — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 21, 2018

So after simmering for over a decade, it came to a boil on Saturday. There were heavy punches and a lot of abuses. Brandon Ingram too got involved in the fight after losing his cool. This further lead to suspensions and fines.

Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, and Chris Paul were suspended for four, three and two games respectively. It has only been the start of the season and there already have been a lot of drama. This season will surely be one of the most entertaining ones. Can't wait to see the round two between Rondo and CP3 in December.

SK High Hoops - Write and win amazing prizes. Click here to know more!