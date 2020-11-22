NBA News: Rajon Rondo Lands 2-Year Contract with Atlanta Hawks

Now that the free agency market is open, NBA News has been busy reporting the movements of players around the league. One such player who opted out of his player option and entered the market was Rajon Rondo. It was reported that the leading contenders for the 2-time NBA champion were the LA Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks.

In the latest NBA News headlines, it has been announced that Rondo will in fact be headed to the Hawks on a two-year deal, amounting to $15 million.

NBA News: Rajon Rondo signs 2 year deal with Atlanta Hawks

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Rajon Rondo, regardless of his veteran age, proved to be an integral part of the LA Lakers title-winning side last season. Throughout the regular season, Rondo averaged 7 points and 5 assists. However, he was not brought in by the Lakers to play a significant role from October to April per se, but rather as an experienced big-game player for the playoffs.

Free agent guard Rajon Rondo has agreed to a two-year, $15M contract with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Rondo already had a championship ring during his time with the Boston Celtics and has had a stellar career in the NBA. Rondo led the league in assists in three seasons and is able to see the game play out in a way most can't. Due to his experience, the Lakers sought to utilize his abilities more in the playoffs as his minutes increased. In the NBA Finals, Rondo had two clutch games including a double double in Game 2 against the Miami Heat.

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to rely on Rondo as a leader and floor general. This largely suggests why the Atlanta Hawks were so keen to acquire him once he entered the market. The Hawks have a young yet talented roster who will be able to benefit from Rondo's NBA wisdom.

Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks superstar, has the most to benefit from the deal. In Rajon Rondo, Young will have a mentor to run the floor with him and somebody who can relieve the pressure on his shoulders. Rondo was able to come off the bench and supply consistent two-way support for the Lakers. He has been one of the league's meanest defenders and has made a living not only from his assists but his steals also.

Free agent guard Kris Dunn has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Player option on the second year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

The Atlanta Hawks have also added free agent Kris Dunn from the Chicago Bulls. Another elite defensive talent, Dunn appears to be a shrewd acquisition by the Hawks. Although he has been underwhelming on the offensive end in his career, Dunn shot a career-best 44 percent from the field last season. The Atlanta Hawks will inevitably be excited by what Rajon Rondo and Dunn will be able to bring to their youthful roster.