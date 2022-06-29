Ranking the 5 best decisions from the 2022 NBA draft

The NBA draft is behind us, and fans are full of emotions with their team's latest moves. Many players will be making their first appearances for their new teams during the Summer League next month.

There were a number of fascinating storylines and developments throughout draft night. Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. all found out where they will be playing the next stage of their careers.

With the draft concluded, let's take a look at five of the best decisions.

#5 Charlotte Hornets find their big man

Charlotte Hornets' draft selection Mark Williams

The Charlotte Hornets had desperately sought a big man over the last couple of years. After various stopgap options, Charlotte found itself in a position to land a center for the foreseeable future, and they took advantage of the opportunity.

Michael Jordan on the phone with Mark Williams after the Hornets drafted him. Michael Jordan on the phone with Mark Williams after the Hornets drafted him. ✊🐐 https://t.co/cwQ6qYs6NN

After trading their lottery pick (No. 13), the Hornets selected Duke's Mark Williams at No. 15. Williams has the defensive ability and two-way upside to become a dynamic weapon. For a team eager to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, Williams has the potential to be the missing ingredient.

#4 New Orleans Pelicans add Dyson Daniels

New Orleans Pelicans' draft pick Dyson Daniels

The New Orleans Pelicans were a pleasant surprise in the second half of the season. A team on the rise, the Pelicans had the eighth pick, offering a rare opportunity for a potential contender to add another dynamic piece.

The Pelicans did just that, taking G League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels. He gives New Orleans a versatile asset on both sides of the floor. The Australian-born guard stands out with his overall feel for the game and defensive ability.

#3 OKC Thunder get their guys

OKC Thunder draft selection Chet Holmgren

Fans were anxiously awaiting to see what the OKC Thunder would do in the draft. After selecting Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren with the second selection, general manager Sam Presti's front office went to work.

The Thunder added a pair of lottery selections. They traded with the New York Knicks for the rights to international prospect Ousmane Dieng at No. 11. The team then selected versatile wing Jalen Williams at No. 12. Overall, the Thunder grabbed three players in the top 12, giving them an impressive haul of young talent with tantalizing upside.

#2 Orlando Magic select Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic draft selection Paolo Banchero

Heading into the draft, the Orlando Magic were expected to select Auburn freshman Jabari Smith Jr. with the first pick. But the Magic threw a curveball, taking Duke freshman Paolo Banchero.

After staying quiet throughout the pre-draft process, the Magic landed their target all along in Banchero. He gives Orlando a dynamic offensive weapon to play alongside Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner.

#1 Detroit Pistons add Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons' draft selection Jaden Ivey

It was an impressive night for the Detroit Pistons. The team took Jaden Ivey with the fifth pick. But that wasn't enough for general manager Troy Weaver. Detroit acquired the rights to another lottery selection.

After working out a trade with the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets, the Pistons acquired the rights to Memphis freshman Jalen Duren. The move turned an exciting night into a sensational night as Detroit added two talents with extreme upside. Ivey and Duren should become dynamic pieces around rising star Cade Cunningham, last year's No. 1 pick.

