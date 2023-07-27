Ranking the 5 best games on the 2023 NBA season, including Luka Doncic's 60-point triple-double

The 2022-23 season has been one of the most entertaining ones for NBA fans. From high-scoring games to record-breaking bouts, the season was fun to witness.

Even before the season started, many had predicted that it would be one of the most exciting seasons to date. Due to the hype around LeBron James' being on the verge of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record, fans were quite excited. Suffice to say, they were not disappointed.

On that note, here are the five best games of the 2022-23 NBA season.

#5 Kings vs Clippers - Feb. 24, 2023

Los Angeles Clippers vs Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings spoiled Russell Westbrook's debut when they took on the LA Clippers.

The game was close, needing double overtime, which rarely happens. It also became the highest scoring game in league history, with a score of 176-175.

De'Aaron Fox had a 42-point performance to help his team come out on top against Los Angeles. Malik Monk added 45 off the bench and was a significant piece.

#4 Damian Lillard's 71-point game

Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets

Despite being on the older side of the spectrum in the league, Damian Lillard still proved that he's one of best scorers in the game's history.

On Feb. 27, 2023, Lillard showed the young Houston Rockets squad why he's a feared offensive player.

Dame ended the game with 71 points, becoming only the eighth player to score at least 70 points in league history, as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Houston Rockets 131-114.

#3 Donovan Mitchell's 71-point game

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls

Before Lillard was able to show off his offensive arsenal, it was Donovan Mitchell who first reached the 70-point mark. On Jan. 1, 2023, Mitchell scored 71 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Chicago Bulls.

Aside from his scoring prowess, he ended the game with 11 assists as the Cavs securd a 145-134 OT win.

#2 LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

On Feb. 7, 2023, LeBron James made history, as he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the all-time scoring list.

Against a young Oklahoma City Thunder squad, the LA Lakers superstar shot a fadeaway basket from the charity stripe to become the league's new top scorer.

The game was stopped for a while, and Abdul-Jabbar took the time to honor James for his accomplishment. It was almost an anticlimax that LA lost the game 133-130.

#1 Luka Doncic's 60-point triple-double - an NBA first

New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks

This season, Luka Doncic once again proved that he's destined for greatness. On Dec. 27, 2023, Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to win against the New York Knicks by doing everything on the court. The Mavs had trailed by nine points with 33.9 seconds remaining.

Luka Magic had 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to secure a 126-121 OT win for the Mavs, becoming the first player to go 60-20-10 in NBA history.

