Ranking the 5 greatest Brooklyn Nets rosters of all time

The Brooklyn Nets arguably have the best roster in the league currently, as they boast a dominant trio of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Durant and Harden have an MVP award to their names, while Irving is a multiple All-Star and is regarded as one of the best point guards in the league.
The Nets have significant depth as well, with several veterans and role players on their roster. The likes of Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap and Patty Mills have enjoyed glorious NBA careers. They'll now look to win a championship with the franchise in their twilight years in the league.
On that note, here's a look at the five greatest Brooklyn Nets rosters of all time:
#5 2002-2003 New Jersey Nets*
The 2002-03 New Jersey Nets ended with a steady record of 49-33 under head coach Byron Scott, finishing first in the Atlantic division.
They also ended their campaign with a league-best 98.1 defensive rating, suffocating teams both on the perimeter and in the paint. They held teams to just 90 points per game, the second-best mark in the NBA that season.
The team comprised a solid core of hard-nosed players, with the likes of Jason Kidd, Richard Jefferson and Lucious Harris headlining the roster. NBA legends Brian Scalabrine and Dikembe Mutombo were also a part of the 2002-03 New Jersey Nets.
#4 2001-02 New Jersey Nets*
The 01-02 Brooklyn Nets reached the NBA Finals, where they got swept by the Shaq-Kobe LA Lakers.
Nevertheless, the Nets were a force to be reckoned with that season, posting the best defensive rating in the league. They were led by dynamic point guard Jason Kidd, who excelled in all phases of the game.
Kenyon Martin was the second-best player in that team, rounded out by Richard Jefferson, Kerry Kittles and Keith Van Horn.