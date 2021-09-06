NBA Trade Rumors: Talks between Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings for Ben Simmons reach an impasse

The Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers saga has been the central subject of the majority of NBA trade rumors this summer. The Australian international has been linked with a variety of teams, with the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers being front-runners to acquire his services.

NBA Trade Rumors: Talks between Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings for Ben Simmons stall

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the talks between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Sacramento Kings for Ben Simmons have reached an impasse. Amick reported that "barring a drastic change in demand," the two sides are unlikely to further negotiate a deal for Simmons.

It was earlier reported that the Sacramento Kings were adamant about keeping both franchise point guard De'Aaron Fox and young star Tyrese Haliburton, which had severely affected the trade talks. Recent NBA trade rumors suggest the Kings are also keen to keep forward Harrison Barnes, meaning their package will likely contain Marvin Bagley III, Buddy Hield and a bunch of draft picks.

Ben Simmons has told the 76ers he no longer wants to be part of the team and doesn't plan on reporting to training camp, per @PompeyOnSixers pic.twitter.com/N18LTdEB0l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers management views De'Aaron Fox as a 'starting point' in the conversation for Ben Simmons, and it can be clearly seen why the two sides can't negotiate further. Morey is a shrewd negotiator, and he won't give up Simmons unless a star player is involved.

As things stand, Ben Simmons has given the ultimatum that he doesn't want to be a 76er anymore, which has made the scenario even more difficult for the Eastern Conference heavyweights. Simmons was categorically targeted for the Philadelphia 76ers' 2021 playoffs failure by both the fans and the media, and there is a lot of bad blood between the player and the franchise now.

Even superstar center Joel Embiid and head coach Doc Rivers did not make the most endearing comments about Ben Simmons after the team's second-round exit at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. It is understandable why Simmons wants to play for a franchise that values him, but both he and the Philadelphia 76ers are swiftly running out of options.

The Portland Trail Blazers now look the most plausible option for Ben Simmons, and a deal involving shooting guard CJ McCollum could be on the cards in the coming weeks.

Also Read: "Ben Simmons is not the centerpiece of a rebuild" - ESPN insider reveals why Houston Rockets didn't go ahead with the Simmons-Harden swap

Check out our Basketball page for latest NBA news, rumors and updates!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar