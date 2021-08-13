Ranking the 5 worst signings of 2021 NBA Free Agency so far

The shape of the league is vastly different today than it was when 2021 NBA free agency began. The NBA is busier than ever and as many as 80 different players have signed with new teams and several more have re-signed with their current ones.

The LA Lakers have been the highlight of free agency as LeBron James and co. assemble the NBA's next superteam. However, while teams like the Lakers and Chicago Bulls have made great signings, many teams have gone in the opposite direction.

Who have been the worst signings in NBA free agency?

The Portland Trail Blazers have arguably had the worst NBA free agency in the league. They have a generational player in Damian Lillard but refuse to surround him with talent.

So far they have added players like Tony Snell, Cody Zeller and Ben McLemore while losing players the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Enes Kanter and Zach Collins. Naturally, every offseason has bad contracts and so without further ado, let's take a look at the worst signings in NBA free agency so far.

#1 Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen with the Cleveland Cavaliers

It makes little sense for the Cleveland Cavaliers to invest $100 million for five years on Jarrett Allen when they have just drafted a generational talent in Evan Mobley. The 'twin-towers' strategy won't work out in modern NBA rotations, and will eventually find himself coming off the bench for Mobley.

For Jarrett Allen to earn $20 million a year, the situation with his team isn't ideal. It isn't far-fetched to think that the Cavaliers might eventually trade him when they realize he doesn't fit the lineup with Mobley.

Jarrett Allen has officially signed his five-year, $100 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.



by @twithersAP

https://t.co/L3wYLxKGff — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 7, 2021

The ideal rim-running non-shooting big men don't get nine-figure salaries in the NBA anymore (except Rudy Gobert). The Cavaliers would struggle to find spacing with Allen and Mobley both on the floor.

Not to mention that Isaac Okoro, the 5th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, isn't a shooter either. Jarrett Allen was a restricted free agent who wasn't going to receive a $100M+ type deal anywhere else.

#2 Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier with the Boston Celtics

The New York Knicks are paying Evan Fournier $78 million thinking he might bring a change to the team but there is little evidence to show that he will.

He averaged 19.7 points per game during his time on a hapless Orlando Magic team but when he started playing for a good team like the Boston Celtics, his averages came down to 13 points per game.

Several analysts have chalked it up to the "Knicks will always be the Knicks" suggesting they followed their pattern of aggresively overpaying for a player who wouldn't impact the championship picture.

Evan Fournier has agreed to a four-year deal with the Knicks worth as much as $78M, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/aKTvZj3aOp — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 3, 2021

Fournier certainly adds shooting to the team but he doesn't make the New York Knicks Eastern Conference favorites. The Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are NBA powerhouses while the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will all be better teams next season.

The New York Knicks will be too late before they can exercise their team option on his deal as they are headed for arguably another mediocre season.

