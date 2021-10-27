Ranking Anthony Davis' 3 best seasons in the NBA based on Player Efficiency Rating

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers have not started the 2021-22 NBA season at a tremendous level. Many have been quick to point out that AD is not putting up his best level on the court. We've even seen tempers flare on the LA Lakers' bench early on in the NBA campaign, with Davis and Dwight Howard getting into a confrontation during the team's loss against the Phoenix Suns.

After helping the LA Lakers win the 2020 NBA title with tremendous performances and leading the team in scoring in the regular season and in the postseason, Anthony Davis ran into trouble in the shortened 2020-21 campaign. Injuries kept him off the court for extended periods and he wasn't his usual dominant self when he was able to play.

Anthony Davis' Top 3 seasons in the NBA based on Player Efficiency Rating

In the 2021-22 NBA season, though it is early, Davis has shown some of the signs seen in the 2020-21 campaign, especially with his three-point and free-throw shooting.

Anthony Davis remains one of the best players in the entire NBA and his overall impact is definitely great for the LA Lakers. The franchise will surely be favorites in the Western Conference once they solve chemistry issues within the team, which seem to be plaguing them so far.

Moreover, Anthony Davis is still one of the best defenders in the NBA, and his entire career has proven that he is reliable when he is on the court and healthy. Anthony Davis' Player Efficiency Rating (27.09) ranks third in NBA history (among players with at least 10,000 minutes played).

Anthony Davis' PER is the second-best among current NBA players, behind team-mate LeBron James. Developed by John Hollinger, the Player Efficiency Rating can be explained like this in the columnist's words:

"The PER sums up all a player's positive accomplishments, subtracts the negative accomplishments, and returns a per-minute rating of a player's performance."

In this article, we will take a look at Anthony Davis' entire NBA career and give you his three-best campaigns in terms of PER.

#3 2017-18 NBA season

Anthony Davis with the New Orleans Pelicans.

In the sixth season of his NBA career with the New Orleans Pelicans, Anthony Davis had already established himself as one of the best young players in the league. Davis was also one of the best two-way players any time he entered the court.

The 2017-18 NBA season was arguably Anthony Davis' best in New Orleans, as he put up a career-high 28.1 points per game on 53.4% shooting from the field. He also averaged 11.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game, leading the league in the final category.

Moreover, Davis' big year helped the Pelicans enter the NBA Playoffs, and he even pushed the team to the second round. However, they fell against the almighty Golden State Warriors.

His great regular season gave Davis a 28.9 Player Efficiency Rating, which ranked second in the league behind eventual NBA MVP winner James Harden. He was a member of the All-NBA First Team and All-Defensive First Team.

#2 2018-19 NBA season

Anthony Davis with the New Orleans Pelicans.

In his seventh and final season in New Orleans, Anthony Davis generated plenty of noise after reports suggested he wanted to leave the team. Even though he played just 56 games and the controversy constantly filled the headlines, Davis still had an efficient season for the Pelicans and kept his PER at a high level.

Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12 rebounds (career high), 3.9 assists (career high), 1.6 steals (career high) and 2.4 blocks per game. The team only won just 25 of his 56 starts, but the power forward still had a 30.3 PER.

Anthony Davis' PER from the 2018-19 season ranked third in the league.

#1 2014-15 NBA season

Anthony Davis during the 2015 NBA Playoffs.

Anthony Davis first led the New Orleans franchise (Hornets/Pelicans) to the NBA Playoffs in the 2014-15 NBA season. That was arguably his first superstar-caliber season in the NBA.

AD put up 24.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and a career-high 2.9 blocks per game during the 2014-15 NBA regular season. He appeared in 68 games.

Those stats earned Anthony Davis his second trip to the All-Star Game as he led New Orleans to 45 regular-season wins and a postseason appearance.

His Player Efficiency Rating for that season was 30.8, the best of Anthony Davis' career so far, and led the entire NBA that year. It also ranks 15th in league history for a single-season number.

