Ranking the best 3-point shooters in 2021 NBA Playoffs

The 2021 NBA playoffs are some of the most exciting and unpredictable postseasons we have seen. Trae Young and Devin Booker are budding superstars who have led their teams to their respective Conference Finals in their first-ever NBA playoff appearances. The reigning champion LA Lakers were eliminated in the first round and the heavy favorites, the Brooklyn Nets, succumbed to injuries and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the semifinals.

In all of this playoff craze, three-point shooting has been a major factor in several series. Many stars displayed a long-distance shooting barrage and wowed the crowds with deep shots. Damian Lillard and Trae Young both occasionally hit three-pointers from the logo and dropped the jaws of their defenders.

Who are the top 5 three-point shooters in the 2021 NBA playoffs?

We have considered a minimum of 40 three-point attempts for this ranking. Surprisingly, all five players on this list are eliminated. Moreover, LA Clippers' Terrance Mann cracks the top 3P% list but has just 32 attempts in the playoffs so far so he is excluded from this ranking. So without further ado, let's take a look at the top five three-point shooters in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

#5 Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz's best player and top scorer, Donovan Mitchell, is also one of the most prolific three-pointers in the league. He participated in this season's three-point contest as well. He shot 43.5% from beyond the arc and averaged 11.3 attempts per game in the 10 games he played in the 2021 NBA playoffs. He attempted a total of 115 three-pointers and knocked down 50 of them.

The numbers speak for themselves: 32.9 PPG with a 60.9 True Shooting percentage these playoffs. A 43% clip on nearly 11 threes per game is patently absurd.@NekiasNBA’s notebook: https://t.co/FuTh7btlN7 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 16, 2021

#4 Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard in the 2021 NBA playoffs

Arguably the best shooter in the rankings and one of the best of all time, Damian Lillard's exploits were nothing short of remarkable this postseason. He shot at an incredible 44.9% clip on 13 attempts a game. Moreover, his prolific shooting and deep threes were clutch and absolutely jaw-dropping. He broke Klay Thompson's playoff record for threes in a game with 12 triples in Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets. It put the whole sports world on notice as almost every athlete or celebrity watching the game tweeted in awe of his talent. Damian Lillard attempted 78 threes in the 2021 NBA playoffs and converted 35 of them.

