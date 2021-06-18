Ranking Doc Rivers' 5 worst NBA playoff collapses

Doc Rivers is an exceptional coach who is known for his intense defensive setup. Although he has one NBA championship under his belt as a coach, his career is scarred with some of the worst NBA playoffs collapses.

While he has had decent success in the NBA playoffs, there have been instances when his teams' performances have been unforgivable. The same pattern is unfolding during his current run with the Philadelphia 76ers. Doc Rivers' 76ers blew a 26-point lead against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals on Wednesday.

Doc Rivers has received high praise for his defensive setup and ability to put together solid rosters over the years. However, he has also overseen his teams bottle comfortable leads in NBA playoff games and ultimately lose the series.

Another loss in the NBA playoffs, despite being the better team on paper, is something the experienced coach would love to avoid. Meanwhile, boos echoed at the Wells Fargo Center after a devastating 106-109 loss on Wednesday. The Philadelphia 76ers now trail 2-3 in the series.

If the Philadelphia 76ers do not reach the Conference Finals, Doc Rivers could be sacked after just one season in charge of the 76ers. Clinching the number one seed in the regular season will not mean much if his team does not compete for the championship.

On that note, here are the five worst NBA playoff collapses in Doc Rivers' coaching career:

#5 Doc Rivers' Boston Celtics blew a 3-2 lead in the 2010 NBA Finals

Doc Rivers and the Boston Celtics finished the 2009-10 NBA regular season fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. Their playoff run was memorable, as they ran through the best teams in the East without breaking a sweat. Ray Allen, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett put together sublime performances despite far from being young.

The Boston Celtics overcame the Miami Heat in the first round despite Dwayne Wade's offensive precision. He led the scoring charts in all five games in the series. It was more of the same in the second round against the no. 1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. The combination of LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal was not enough to inspire a victory.

The 2008 NBA champion @Celtics were infamous for blowing leads, especially late. As a matter of fact, they lost the 2010 Finals the same way, blowing a double digit in game 7 @ LA. Guess what? I'm not blaming Doc. https://t.co/tBInvazViR — Mike McCoy (@UM_radio_Mic) June 17, 2021

Another impressive 4-2 win over the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference Finals took Doc Rivers to the NBA Finals for the second time in his coaching career. This time, his team squandered a 3-2 lead to lose the championship.

Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers were not as talented or experienced as the Boston Celtics team. Surprisingly, they managed to turn things around in Games 6 and 7.

#4 Doc Rivers' Boston Celtics blew a 3-2 lead in the 2012 EC Finals

Head coach Doc Rivers of the Boston Celtics reacts in the second quarter as the Celtics take on the Miami Heat in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on June 9, 2012.

Doc Rivers had a unique opportunity to exact revenge against the Miami Heat for their early elimination in the 2011 NBA playoffs but failed to do so. The Boston Celtics were looking for another trophy under the leadership of Doc Rivers but fell short.

The Boston Celtics started their 2012 NBA playoffs campaign with a win over the Atlanta Hawks. It was a back and forth affair in the second round, as they had a hard time shaking off the Philadelphia 76ers. Eventually, the Celtics edged the 76ers and faced a familiar foe in the Conference Finals.

It was an inspiring performance early in the series, but the team could not hold on to their momentum. The Miami Heat took an early 2-0 lead in the series, but things almost went south from there.

On this day in 2012, LeBron delivers his best game of all time. Down 2-3 in the series, James responds with:



45 PTS, 15 REB, 5 AST,

On 73.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT%, +22 +/-



VS the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of 2012 Eastern Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/l1J40PC9x0 — @LBJdaGoat (@23GoatLBJ) June 7, 2021

Games 3, 4, and 5 were won by the Boston Celtics, bringing Doc Rivers' superior strategies to the fore. The Boston Celtics were favorites to win the series, but the Miami Heat rallied to close out the series.

