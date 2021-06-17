5 Reasons why the Atlanta Hawks won against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2

With the series tied 2-2, the Atlanta Hawks put on a stellar display at the Wells Fargo Center to go ahead in the series against the Philadelphia 76ers. An inspiring second-half comeback resulted in a 109-106 win over the 76ers in Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Atlanta Hawks adopted the Whack-A-Ben Simmons strategy early in the game to cut down the Philadelphia 76ers' double-digit first-half lead. Unfortunately, they could not convert on offense and found themselves 22 points behind at the break.

The Atlanta Hawks won this game. pic.twitter.com/t8ntPB7iLv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 17, 2021

The introduction of Lou Williams brought in extra energy as the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year was a game-changer for the Atlanta Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic's early foul trouble also ended up favouring the Hawks.

So far, it has been an unexpectedly close contest that might yet go down to the wire. The Atlanta Hawks have shown unmatched grit so far in the series and stand a good chance of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. In order to force a Game 7, the Philadelphia 76ers will have to maintain their concentration level throughout Game 6.

Here's our look at five reasons why the Atlanta Hawks outlasted the Phaldelphia 76ers to take a 3-2 series lead.

#5 Trae Young made the difference once again

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young has struggled with a right shoulder soreness in recent times, but continues to play and keep up his excellent production rate. The injury was visible in the first half as the guard was slow to find his rhythm.

Trae Young tonight:



39 Points

7 Assists

3 Steals



🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tx2F29kyQ0 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 17, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers were cruising with an 18-point lead at the end of the third quarter but could not stay locked in to see out the game. They choked in the fourth quarter for the second time in two consecutive games to give up their lead.

Although Young cashed in on almost half of his first-half points from the line, he took more shots in the second half and sunk a few 3-point shots. He finished the game with 39 points and seven assists.

#4 The Atlanta Hawks bench outworked the Philadelphia 76ers bench

Lou Williams #6 of the Atlanta Hawks battles against two players from the 76ers

Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic missed the mark on offense, making Nate McMillan call on the bench for help. Huge contributions from Onyeka Okongwu, Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams secured the victory for the Atlanta Hawks.

Williams single-handedly outscored the Philadelphia 76ers bench with 15 points, while Gallinari recorded 16 points on the night. The Atlanta Hawks comeback started late in the third quarter, with the Hawks going on a run against the Philadelphia 76ers bench.

