Ranking James Harden's 3 best performances in NBA All-Star games

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden was selected as a reserve for the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday. However, he will not make an appearance to commemorate his 10th All-Star nod while he recovers from his hamstring injury.

It was an eventful trade deadline for Harden, who moved to a new team for the second time in two years last week. His decision to leave the Brooklyn Nets did not give the NBA community enough time to see one of the best offensive trios play together. The trio of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving played only 16 games together and had a 13-3 record.

James Harden reached stardom in 2013

Despite being the third overall pick in the 2009 draft, Harden was not immediately thrown into the thick of things in the NBA. He played as a reserve in his first three seasons with the OKC Thunder before joining the Houston Rockets in 2012. (Harden was the Sixth Man of the Year in 2011-12.)

"The Beard" made his first All-Star appearance in 2012-2013. Since then, he has had 10 consecutive All-Star selections. Due to a hamstring injury, his spot on the roster has been given to Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarret Allen.

Here are Harden's three best performances in All-Star games.

#3 2021 All-Star Game

James Harden of Team Durant

Four years into the new All-Star format, James Harden was selected by Nets teammate Kevin Durant during the All-Star draft to make his ninth appearance. It was held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on March 7, 2021.

Although he wasn't a starter, Harden tied two others for the most minutes played, registering 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting. All of his points came from beyond the 3-point line, as he made only one attempt inside the arc. Added to his 21 points were two rebounds, four assists and a steal.

#2 2016 All-Star Game

Russell Westbrook (left) and James Harden warm up before the All-Star Game 2016.

Harden made his fourth ASG appearance on Valentine's day in 2016 as a reserve. He was part of the Western Conference team that thrashed the East 196-173.

Despite playing only 21 minutes, the three-time scoring champ finished with 23 points, four rebounds and three assists. He shot an effective 7 of 12 from beyond the arc while shooting 57.1% from the field.

#1 2015 All-Star Game

James Harden of the Houston Rockets and the Western Conference looks on during the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden.

Harden had arguably his best ASG performance in 2015. It was his third appearance, and he contributed 29 points in the West's 163-158 victory. Added to that were eight assists, eight rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the MVP award went to former teammate Russell Westbrook, who finished with 41 points off the bench.

Harden's shooting was a spectacle to watch as he went 7 of 12 from 3-point land. It was a shootout between him and the Eastern Conference's Kyle Korver, who also knocked down seven 3-pointers in twelve attempts.

