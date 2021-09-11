Ranking Kevin Durant's 5 greatest teammates of all time

Kevin Durant is revered as one of the greatest players of all time, and the 'Slim Reaper' has the case to be called at least a top three scorer in NBA history. Such is the resume of Durant, who has won two NBA championships, winning the Finals MVP on both occasions.

Kevin Durant has played with some scintillating talent in his NBA career so far, and in this article, we take a look at his top five teammates of all time.

Listing Kevin Durant's five best NBA teammates he has played with in his career

Kevin Durant possesses the ability to win his side games on his own, but it is imperative for a star player to play with a super team in the modern era if he wants to win a ring. Durant knows this better than anyone else, and has been part of a few of the greatest rosters of all time, both in terms of talent and achievement.

On that note, let's check out the top five teammates he has played with in his career -

#5 - Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant played together for the Golden State Warriors, usually occupying the two wing spots in the starting lineup. Thompson's role was completely different from Durant's, which allowed the latter to play his natural game with the shooting guard completely playing off-the-ball.

Thompson is revered as one of the greatest shooters of all time, and has also been lauded for his defensive prowess. Klay Thompson possesses the ability to play at both the shooting guard and the small forward position, making him a versatile option to have on the roster.

#4 - Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Five

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving decided to team up during the summer of 2019, joining forces to play with the Brooklyn Nets. Apart from being great friends off the court, the duo share some brilliant chemistry on the court as well.

Irving is one of the most dynamic point guards in the league, and packs a blend of stupendous ball-handling and accurate shooting, making him a brilliant player on the defensive side of the ball.

