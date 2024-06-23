Ranking LA Lakers' 5 best options at PG should D'Angelo Russell depart

With the coaching position dilemma completed by the reported hiring of JJ Redick, the rest of the LA Lakers' concerns transition to their roster, such as D'Angelo Russell. With NBA free agency just around the corner, he still has his $18 million player option on the table but can still choose to explore the trade market.

In the scenario that the Lakers guard decides that the best course of action for his career would be to play for a different team, the franchise has some interesting options to consider. The Lakers can always bet high on getting a suitable replacement on draft day but can also look into the free-agent market.

There's a handful of options for the team's front office to acquire a player who can provide an immediate impact.

Five best point guard options for the Lakers in the scenario D'Angelo Russell departs

#5, Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones (Imagn)

Tyus Jones had his most efficient year shooting the rock at Washington (48.9%) as he was given more point guard responsibilities. He also increased his assist numbers to 7.7 after spending his past seasons as a backup guard.

Under the right opportunity, he was able to showcase his skill set and could mimic the same kind of production with the Lakers.

#4, Markelle Fultz, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (Imagn)

Markelle Fultz was successful in turning his career around after some hiccups in his first two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. He enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and could be a nice pickup for LA. His shooting numbers aren't something to go crazy over, but his defensive effort can be further enhanced in a new environment.

He is also the kind of player who values hustle, which the Lakers could use.

#3, Kris Dunn, Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (Imagn)

Another defensive ace who LA could look into is Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn. Similar to Fultz, Dunn has made impressive strides at that end of the court while his offense could still use improvement. The shooting efficiency is there, but diversifying his offensive skill set should be next on his goals list.

#2, Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (Imagn)

Known for being one of the most reliable scoring guards in the league, Immanuel Quickley could easily provide some of the offensive gap left should D'Angelo Russell depart. Interestingly, he could provide more than just shooting as he can penetrate the cup with ease and finish strong around the basket.

His three-level-scoring ability could help in some of the team's offensive struggles last season.

#1, James Harden, LA Clippers

LA Clippers guard James Harden (Imagn)

The Lakers could push for a strong acquisition with the hopes of competing for the NBA championship next season by finding a way to land James Harden from the Clippers. While years away from the prime of his career, Harden could still provide substantial production with his shotmaking and decision-making.

He could play an off-ball role alongside LeBron James while also taking some of the playmaking responsibilities off of him in the process.