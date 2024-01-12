Ranking LA Lakers top 5 trade prospects ft. Rui Hachimura

The LA Lakers have gone below the .500 mark in their 39 games of the 2023-24 NBA season following the 109-127 loss to the Phoenix Suns. They are 10th in the West with a 19-20 record, losing six in their last 10 games. They have a net rating of -4.5 in this span.

They have not played up to their championship expectations, which is concerning for the purple and gold due to LeBron James' unprecedented level of play at the age of 39, averaging 25 points, seven rebounds and eight assists on better than 50% shooting, and a healthy Anthony Davis in his prime averaging 25 points, 12 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

The front office has less than a month to trade this team into championship formation. The Lakers have a few assets to shop for between now and the February 8 trade deadline. They also have apparent needs, so we'll look to dissect their top five prospects they can trade for other assets.

Top 5 trade prospects for the LA Lakers

#5 Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura

The 25-year-old forward Rui Hachimura has played well, coming off the bench for the Lakers, averaging 12 points, four rebounds and an assist on 49% shooting. He had a great series against the Warriors in last year's playoffs that helped the Lakers advance to the Conference Finals.

However, he's been missing games recently. He faces challenges, such as a Grade 1 calf strain that has kept him sidelined since the New Year.

The Lakers' net rating is -2 with Hachimura on the court, but this is partly due to his skillset being similar to that of LeBron James'. Both Wings need space to drive and attack, and Darvin Ham should play the two separately to avoid skill set redundancy.

#4 D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell

The Lakers' second pick from the 2015 draft, guard D'Angelo Russell, has been a solid starter for most of the season, averaging 15 points, three rebounds, and six assists on 46% shooting and 38 % from beyond-the-arc shooting.

Russell's ability to run the offense has earned him an all-star nomination. He can be a scorer, create and make shots for his teammates from the pick-and-roll, and find guys open with his playmaking.

He's also garnered lots of experience playing in the league into his ninth season, and is in his first year of a two-year deal of $36 million.

#3 Gabe Vincent

Gabe Vincent

Gabe Vincent excelled in last year's playoffs, averaging 13 points and four assists per game, and made 40% of his three-pointers.

This made his acquisition of the Lakers even more exciting as they lacked a guard to space the floor and create his shot.

However, he's only played in five games this season. There was optimism that he had turned a corner and would soon be reintegrated back into the rotation. He's been sidelined since December 25 after opting for surgery on his ailing left knee, which would keep him out for 6-8 weeks.

#2 Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish

Lofty expectations accompanied Reddish's leap from Duke College basketball to the NBA, and he has undoubtedly tried living up to the anticipation, establishing himself as a valuable asset for his teams.

His ability in attacking and driving at the rim, defensive acumen, and court versatility have garnered widespread recognition. Reddish's impressive 7-foot-1 wingspan and adeptness at defending various positions have solidified his role as a pivotal defensive force for his teams.

Opponents shoot 44% in the paint on nine attempts and under 40% in the mid-range and corner threes on five attempts this season when guarded by Reddish.

#1 Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves

Reaves is scoring a career-high 15.1 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game in his third NBA season. He primarily plays off the bench with occasional starts as Darvin Ham continues to find a consistent lineup.

He has established himself as a vital member of the Lakers' core and was instrumental in the team's march to the Western Conference Finals the previous season.

The talented guard has shown his ability to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis by spacing the floor through the pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop. Most importantly, his ability to play off the ball stands out and has garnered all-star consideration for his Laker contributions.