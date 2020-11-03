Ranking LeBron James' 10 greatest NBA regular-season games

LeBron James is the undisputed King of the NBA. While it may seem like an easy task to select his ten greatest performances in the regular season, it is not so because he is an all-time great whose career is replete with numerous such instances.

At 18, James entered the NBA in the 2003-04 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After 17 years, he has evolved into one of the best players to have graced the NBA. Last season, he led the LA Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship while also claiming the NBA Finals MVP honor.

LeBron James' 10 greatest NBA regular-season games

LeBron James has produced a plethora of fine performances in the NBA, both during the regular season and in the playoffs. But in this article, we will focus on his performances in the NBA regular season only.

In 1265 games in the NBA regular season, LeBron James has averaged 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game on 50% shooting from the field.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at his ten greatest NBA regular-season games.

#10 Sacramento Kings - 2003-04 NBA season

LeBron James was huge from the start.

Advertisement

LeBron James made his NBA debut on 29 October 2003 while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Sacramento Kings.

On this date in 2003... LeBron James made his NBA debut for the @Cavs! #ThisIsWhyWePlayhttps://t.co/Bzuovth4KD — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2015

LeBron James made a huge impact in the much-awaited game and showed that his potential was off the charts. At the ARCO Arena, James started the game with 12 points on 6-10 shooting from the field in the first quarter.

He scored 13 points in the second while also making six of his ten shots from the field. Though the Cavs eventually lost to the experienced Kings, LeBron James was amazing on his first NBA night.

He finished the game with 25 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals while making 12 of his 20 shots from the field. He had the highest Usage Rate of any starter (from both teams) and had just two turnovers.

It was indeed a superb performance from LeBron James, who was just 18 years at that time.

Advertisement

#9 Boston Celtics - 2007-08 NBA season

The King guided the Cavs to a solid win over Boston.

With Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen arriving in Boston for the 2007-08 season, the Boston Celtics were one of the teams to beat in the Eastern Conference during that campaign.

Coached by Doc Rivers, they started the year with 11 wins in 12 games. It was a must-see game when the Celtics went to Cleveland for their first match against LeBron James.

James had a big night against a team that would become one of his main opponents in the years to come. He scored 38 points, assisted his teammates 13 times and had just three turnovers. He also had two steals and two blocks. LeBron James' offensive rating (126) was the highest of the game among starters of both teams.

While the King shot 11 of 25 from the field, he made 14 of his 15 free throws and led Cleveland to a five-point win in overtime. That loss was Boston's only OT loss in the entire season, and it came at the hands of a certain LeBron James.