Ranking LeBron James’ 5 best performances in NBA All-Star games

The NBA All-Star Game is held in February every year, featuring the best 24 players in the league. LeBron James has been a familiar face to the event. In his previous 18 seasons, he only missed the ASG shortlist in his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kareem Abdul Jabbar has been an All-Star for the most times in NBA history (19 times), with Kobe Bryant (18) second and LBJ (17) third. Going by the vote so far this season, James will most likely make an 18th appearance, leaving him a game away from matching Jabbar's record.

This brings us to a retrospective look into LeBron James' five best All-Star Game performances as he prepares to lead the Western Conference All-Star team in a few weeks.

No. 5: 2011

LeBron James (6) of the Miami Heat and the Eastern Conference stands with Kobe Bryant (24) of the LA Lakers and the Western Conference in the 2011 All-Star Game at Staples Center on Feb. 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James joined the Miami Heat from the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2010-11 season. He had a good run in his first season with the Heat, becoming eventual Eastern Conference champions but lost in the NBA Finals to the Dallas Mavericks.

Led by Dwight Howard, the Eastern Conference All-Star team lost by six points to the Kobe Bryant-led Western Conference. But LBJ put up a stellar performance and recorded a triple-double: 29 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

No. 4: 2012

LeBron James of the Miami Heat and the Eastern Conference looks on during the 2012 All-Star Game at the Amway Center on Feb. 26, 2012 in Orlando, Florida.

In the 2012 All-Star Game, James posted 36 points, his best total in an All-Star game. Paired with Derrick Rose, Carmelo Anthony and fellow teammate Dwyane Wade and captained by Dwight Howard, the Eastern team narrowly lost to Kobe Bryant's team. The Western team included Blake Griffin, Chris Paul, Andrew Bynum and Kevin Durant, who later won the MVP award.

"The King" shot 65.2% (15 for 23). His shooting accuracy from beyond the arc was near-perfect as he sank 6 of 8 attempts (75.0%). He also had six rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes.

