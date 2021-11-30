Ranking Michael Jordan's 5 worst games with the Washington Wizards

Michael Jordan's NBA career was legendary, as his six NBA titles, six Finals MVPs and 10 scoring titles will easily suggest to those who never saw him play. With the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan redefined what greatness looks like on the basketball court. However, there is a stretch of basketball that isn't talked about a lot in Jordan's career.

After retiring from the NBA for the second time in 1998, Michael Jordan returned to action with the Washington Wizards in 2001. He stayed with the team until 2003 when he retired at age 40.

In two seasons with the Washington Wizards, Michael Jordan averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game (142 appearances). Though he still showed flashes of the Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan, he made just 43% of his field goals at Washington.

Jordan had eight games with at least 40 points with the Wizards, and one 51-point effort on December 29th, 2001.

5 Times Michael Jordan struggled with the Washington Wizards

However, he had 12 games in which he scored under 10 points, which is something that no one could've imagined from Michael Jordan during his greatest NBA days.

In this article, we will give you Michael Jordan's worst games with the Washington Wizards in terms of points scored.

#5 Michael Jordan vs Cleveland Cavaliers | November 6th, 2002 | 6 points

Michael Jordan scoring six points in an NBA game? Yes, you read that correctly! On November 6th, 2002, during the fifth game of the 2002-03 NBA season, Michael Jordan put up six points coming off the bench.

He played 24 minutes and scored on two of his six field goal attempts on the night. Michael Jordan's six shots from the field were also the second-fewest he'd ever attempted in a game throughout his NBA career.

Washington won the game by seven points, and Jordan recorded four assists and three steals.

#4 Michael Jordan vs Indiana Pacers | December 27th, 2001 | 6 points

On his 27th game back since retiring at the end of the 1998 NBA Finals, Michael Jordan struggled against the Indiana Pacers. On December 27th, 2001, "His Airness" again managed just six points.

While the Wizards were demolished by 27 points, Jordan played 25 minutes and converted only two of his 10 attempts from the field. He also had four turnovers and a -30 Plus/Minus impact, the worst of any player on the court.

