Listing Michael Jordan's 5 greatest dunks ever

Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest of all time, was the NBA's main box office draw of the 1990's playing for the Chicago Bulls. His in-game dunks, trash talk, switching hands in mid-air while going for a layup are just some of the things His Airness did to entertain the basketball world.

But Michael Jordan was more than just a dunker. His fadeaway shots were a thing of beauty and MJ also developed a three-pointer towards the latter part of his career which meant he could impact the game from the perimeter as well. However, the thing that really captured the imagination of basketball fans was his dunks.

Jordan's ability to hang in the air was something that many thought defied the laws of gravity. It seemed like he could stay in the air forever. This resulted in MJ being able to pull off some pretty nasty dunks in his career. Below are five of the greatest dunks ever by Michael Jordan.

#5. Putback dunk vs Portland Trail Blazers

During the 1992-93 regular season, the Bulls hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on December 4th. Michael Jordan and company ran away as winners in a 111-99 victory over Portland. But the true highlight of the game was Michael Jordan's putback dunk off Scottie Pippen's missed free throw.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife This putback dunk from MJ was so smooth🔥

This putback dunk from MJ was so smooth🔥https://t.co/RKK2kp8EPT

Initally, MJ seems to appear out of nowhere. But from a different angle, you can see Michael gathering momentum for a putback in case Pippen misses the free throw. And that is exactly what happened. By the time any of the Portland players could think about reacting, MJ was already up in the air ready to slam it in. It just shows you that His Airness had the presence of mind and ability to read situations better and quicker than everybody else.

#4. Dunk on Dikembe Mutombo

Dikembe Mutombo took the NBA by storm with his defensive prowess. Mutombo was one of the elite shot-blockers of his era and could patrol the paint like a rottweiler on guard duty. During the 1997 All-Star Game, Mutombo started to trash talk MJ and said that Michael Jordan had never dunked on him. Mutombo even tried to bring the likes of Patrick Ewing and Scottie Pippen into the conversation for confirmation.

ESPN @espn Dikembe said Mike never dunked on him, so what did the 🐐 do?



He dunked on Dikembe ... and gave him the finger wave ☝️ Dikembe said Mike never dunked on him, so what did the 🐐 do?He dunked on Dikembe ... and gave him the finger wave ☝️ https://t.co/wfZDljG8Ls

That was all the motivation that MJ needed. Later that season, when the Chicago Bulls hosted the Atlanta Hawks, Jordan responded in style by dunking on Mutombo and even brought out Mutombo's infamous finger-wag. It just goes to show that you don't go poke a lion and expect him to play nice.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra