Ranking Michael Jordan's greatest NBA Finals performances ever

What can be said about Michael Jordan on a basketball court that hasn't already been said before. The greatest player of all time, the best shooting guard ever, the most talented scorer in league history, and many more such titles are used to describe the six-time champion and five-time MVP.

His Airness led the Chicago Bulls dynasty to six championships in as many Finals appearances. He's a 10-time scoring champion and a Defensive Player of the Year. In fact, he won the DPOY in the same year he led the league in scoring. Only a handful of players can ever come close to Jordan's greatness.

If we had to list Michael Jordan's records and greatest games, this article would run too long. So, let's just focus on the biggest stage of the sport: the NBA Finals.

What are some of Michael Jordan's best NBA Finals games?

Michael Jordan has several NBA Finals records. Unbeaten (6-0) in the Finals is the one everyone talks about.

He also holds the record for most points averaged in a single Finals series with 41.0 points per game in 1993. He didn't score below 30 in a single game and had three 40+ outings against the best team in the West with the reigning MVP at the time, Charles Barkley.

We're focusing on the NBA Finals, so some of his greatest playoff moments might not show up here, such as the 63-point outburst against Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics or the game-winning shot over Craig Ehlo in the 1989 first-round against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Michael Jordan shone at any stage and even more so on the biggest one. He has some memorable moments in the championship round. Only a handful of fans can describe what they felt when he took over and dominated the 94 feet of hardwood.

Here are five of the best Michael Jordan NBA Finals performances of all time.

Note: We have taken points, game importance, notable moments and context into consideration for the list. These are not Jordan's five highest-scoring games.

#5 Game 2 - 1991 NBA Finals vs LA Lakers

Michael Jordan in Game 2 of the 1991 NBA Finals

In Michael Jordan's first NBA Finals appearance, he was up against the LA Lakers dyansty with Magic Johnson.

His opponents had been to eight NBA Finals and won five rings. They were more experienced and had championship mettle, whereas the Bulls were getting their first taste of the Finals after consisently losing early.

Game 1 was at Chicago and despite Jordan's 36 points and 12 assists, the Lakers won by two points (93-91) and stole home-court advantage. Jordan then realized he had to turn it up a notch. He came into Game 2 with revenge in mind, dropping 33 points and 13 assists, shooting an absurd 83%.

The Bulls blew out the Lakers by 21 points (107-86) to establish their dominance in the series.

This game had the famous "Spectacular Move" call by commentator Marv Albert when Jordan went up for, what seemed like a thunderous dunk, but he changed his mind mid-air and layed it up with a spin off the glass after changing his hands.

The Bulls won the series 4-1, winning four straight games.

#4 Game 1 - 1992 NBA Finals vs Portland Trail Blazers

Michael Jordan in Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals

The famous "Shrug" by Michael Jordan in Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals. He was up against the Portland Trail Blazers and Clyde Drexler, who who many considered to be MJ's nemisis. This game wasn't even Jordan's highest-scoring outing of the series, as he would drop 46 points in Game 5.

However, this opening game is more memorable because of how Jordan displayed his dominance from the opening tip. He sank six threes in the first half and had 35 points by half-time. He made his sixth 3-pointer and shrugged it off in iconic fashion.

Drexler was restricted to just 16 points while MJ totalled 39 by the end of regulation.

He scored just four more points the rest of the game, as the Bulls had such a huge lead that coach Phil Jackson didn't play Jordan much in the second half. Chicago blew out Portland by a whopping 33 points (122-89).

The Bulls eventually won the series 4-2.

#3 Game 5 - 1997 NBA Finals vs Utah Jazz

Scottie Pippen holding Michael Jordan during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals

Michael Jordan displayed his championship mettle in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals.

The Chicago Bulls were up against the Karl Malone and John Stockton-led Utah Jazz, and the series was tied at two games apiece. Both teams won on their home floor, and Game 5 was at Salt Lake City, Utah for Game 5 (The format in 1997 was 2-3-2 instead of the current 2-2-1-1-1 schedule).

As per "The Last Dance" documentary, Jordan clarified that he didn't have flu but suffered from food poisoning after eating a pizza all by himself. His mother Deloris suggested that he skip the game, but, of course, he was going to play.

Michael Jordan tallied 38 points while being barely able to run around. He took several breaks and could be seen sweating buckets on the bench during timeouts. Jordan was visibly unwell, but that didn't stop him from demolishing the Jazz on their home court.

No other player on either team even touched 20 points while an ill Jordan dropped 38, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 44 minutes as Chicago took a 3-2 lead in the Finals.

The Bulls would win the series 4-2 after icing it at home.

#2 Game 4 - 1993 NBA Finals vs Phoenix Suns

Michael Jordan with Charles Barkley of the Phoenix Suns during Game 4 of the 1993 NBA Finals

Michael Jordan apparently took offense when the NBA awarded Charles Barkley the 1993 MVP, as he believed he deserved it more.

As his luck would have it, the Bulls faced the Phoenix Suns and Barkley in the NBA Finals that year. Jordan was determined to get the better of Chuck and absolutely torched the Suns in that series.

As mentioned above, he averaged a whopping 41.0 points per game, the most in an NBA Finals series in league history, but his highest-scoring Finals performance came in Game 4.

Jordan scored 44 points in Game 3 but lost in a triple-overtime thriller. After dropping Game 3 to Phoenix, he wasn't going to let his team lose the next game.

Jordan started firing on all cylinders from the tip-off. He dropped a monstrous double-nickel (55) at home to lead his team to victory (111-105).

He scored 21-37 (56%) and didn't make a single 3-point shot on his way to 55. The Bulls scored 111 points in regulation, so Jordan scored half the team's points by himself. Charles Barkley put up a triple-double with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, but that wasn't enough.

The Bulls eventually won the series 4-2.

#1 Game 6 - 1998 NBA Finals vs Utah Jazz

Michael Jordan in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals

Michael Jordan's unofficial "last game ever," or his last game as a Bull, was Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals. Quite appropriately, he ended his Bulls career with a game-winning shot, not just a game-winning shot, though, but a championship-winning shot.

Jordan and the Bulls faced the Utah Jazz in back-to-back years in the NBA Final. After defeating them in 1997, Chicago had a chance to repeat in 1998. The series was 3-2 in favor of the Bulls, and a win at Salt Lake City in Game 6 would ice the championship.

MJ put up a magnificent performance, dropping 45 points in 43 minutes while the entire team had 42 points combined.

With 25 seconds on the clock, the Jazz were up one point, and John Stockton passed the ball to Karl Malone, Jordan doubled at the perfect time and stole the ball.

He dribbled up the floor, broke down his defender with a crossover and made "The Shot," to seal the game. A mid-range jumper that broke the hearts of the Utah crowd that night and gave Jordan's Bulls career the perfect finale.

The Bulls won the series 4-2 on the night as they won their sixth championship in eight years. Michael Jordan was the Finals MVP for all six rings.

