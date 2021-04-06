Ranking NBA's top 3 starting lineups after the 2021 trade deadline

With the 2020-21 NBA Trade Deadline ending on March 25th, several teams have bolstered their rosters to improve their chances of going all the way or to qualify for the postseason.

The Brooklyn Nets have evolved into one of the most fearsome teams in the NBA, one that saw further additions during the trade deadline. Despite Kevin Durant's injury, the Nets have continued to win games as they look like the team to beat this season.

On that note, let's have a look at the three strongest NBA lineups post the March 25th trade deadline. Without further ado, let's get started.

Note: Only players who are not injured and have played recently have been considered.

#3 Philadelphia 76ers (2021 NBA season: 34-16)

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers are competing with the Brooklyn Nets for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, despite missing Joel Embiid for as many as 18 of 50 games played by the team this campaign.

The 76ers' starting lineup, with all players healthy, is a great mix of shooting, playmaking and paint dominance, particularly in the presence of Embiid, who has recently returned to action.

The 76ers' strongest lineup of Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid has played 20 games in the 2020-21 NBA season, losing only thrice.

#2 Denver Nuggets (2020-21 NBA season: 31-18)

Aaron Gordon with the Denver Nuggets. Photo Credit: AP.

Point Guard - Jamal Murray | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic.

The Denver Nuggets had inconsistent performances in the early stages of the 2020-21 NBA season. But center Nikola Jokic has emerged as one of the frontrunners for this season's MVP award.

At the NBA Trade Deadline, the Denver Nuggets' president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly, pulled off a trade with the Orlando Magic for forward Aaron Gordon. The 6' 8'' athletic forward has fared well for his new team so far.

With Gordon in the lineup, alongside Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Michael Porter Jr., and Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets have yet to lose in four games so far. All five players have made over 37% of their three-point field goals this campaign.

#1 Brooklyn Nets (2020-21 NBA season: 35-16)

James Harden (#13) of the Brooklyn Nets.

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Kyrie Irving | Small Forward - Joe Harris. | Power Forward - Blake Griffin | Center - LaMarcus Aldridge.

Even with Kevin Durant sidelined for the last 23 games with hamstring issues (he might be returning this week), the Brooklyn Nets have been impressive so far.

After the NBA Trade Deadline, the Brooklyn Nets have become even stronger than they were before. LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin may be arguably past their primes, but there is a certain aura around Steve Nash's Brooklyn Nets since the duo's arrival.

Of course, MVP candidate James Harden has been fabulous for the Brooklyn Nets with or without Durant and Kyrie Irving, and he will be key going forward.

Recently, Nash tried a starting lineup with Griffin and Aldridge in the paint and Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving on the wings. Though Harden missed the last two games and played only four minutes in the loss against the New York Knicks (due to hamstring tightness), this Nets lineup looks lethal even without Durant.

