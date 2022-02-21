Ranking Russell Westbrook’s 3 best performances in NBA All-Star games

Nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook has been a source of entertainment throughout his career, using his explosive style of play to create some highlights. Throughout his career, he has won three assists titles and a couple of scoring titles, exhibiting an all-round performance.

Westbrook has not been selected as an All-Star in the last two seasons, including the current season. But when he did, he shined among the stars. On that note, let’s take a look at his top three All-Star game performances.

Russell Westbrook shining among the stars in the league

#3 2015 ASG

Westbrook in action during the 2015 NBA All-Star Game.

Russell Westbrook was a scoring machine during the 2014-15 season. He led both the Oklahoma City Thunder and the league in scoring with an average of 28.1 points. Westbrook missed a few games at the start of the season and scored 32 points in his comeback match against the New York Knicks.

By the All-Star break, Westbrook was already averaging 25.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 7.6 assists in 39 games. As the vote for the 2015 All-Star game concluded, Westbrook was selected as a reserve on Team West, with Steph Curry leading the way after earning 1.5 million fan votes.

On February 15, 2015, Westbrook came out with an agenda, playing high energy basketball during the 26 minutes he spent on the floor. He led both teams in scoring, with 41 points on a 57.1% shooting night from the field.

Team West beat the East by just five points and Russell Westbrook was named the 2015 All-Star MVP, making it his first.

#2 2016 ASG

Westbrook pictured during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game.

The 2016 All-Star game took place at the Air Canada Center in Toronto, as the league celebrated the late Kobe Bryant’s final appearance in the contest. Russell Westbrook was chosen as a starter alongside Curry, finishing second among the Western Conference’s backcourt players.

Westbrook recorded 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists, along with a strong contribution of five steals on the defensive end. He took 17 three-point attempts in the game, making seven of them, and accomplished all of this in just 22 minutes.

Team West outscored Team East 196-173, with all the starters scoring in double-digits to combine for 107 points. Westbrook’s display of skill and athleticism earned him the All-Star MVP trophy for the second consecutive year as he put on a show for the fans in attendance.

#1 2017 ASG

Westbrook at a practice session ahead of the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

In the 2017 edition of the All-Star game, the NBA changed the All-Star voting system to incorporate players’ and media votes as well. Russell Westbrook had a strong 2016-17 season after Kevin Durant was traded to the Warriors, but did not make the starting line-up as he was edged out by James Harden.

By the All-Star break, Westbrook was already averaging a triple-double with 31.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.1 assists. Carrying his momentum forward, he showed up on February 19 at the 2017 All-Star game with exceptional offensive output.

The game was a high-scoring affair, with Team West winning 192-182. Russell Westbrook recorded 41 points, five rebounds and seven assists in the game, but was outdone by his All-Star teammate Anthony Davis.

Davis set an All-Star game scoring record that night, racking up 52 points from 26 field goals and was rightfully named the 2017 All-Star MVP.

