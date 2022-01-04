Ranking Shaquille O'Neal's 3 worst NBA seasons in terms of free-throw shooting

Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant centers in NBA history. He was arguably the most physically dominant player ever seen in the league as well, with Wilt Chamberlain's permission.

O'Neal won four NBA titles during his 19-year tenure in the league. The legend's accomplishments went hand-in-hand with the unique abilities he had for someone of his size.

At 7'1" and 325lb during his playing days (according to Basketball-Reference), Shaquille O'Neal dominated all those who tried to guard him in the low post. This was especially true during his run of three consecutive titles with the LA Lakers from 2000 to 2002.

However, his frame was not the only reason for his displays on the court. O'Neal was tremendously skilled and showed unique scoring talent to impose his will on every game of basketball he played.

Shaquille O'Neal had an unhealthy relationship with the free-throw line during his NBA career

However, the three-time NBA Finals MVP and one-time NBA MVP winner had a flaw that he could never remove from his game. Shaquille O'Neal's free-throw shooting percentage in the regular season (52.7%) is the fifth-worst in NBA history among players with a minimum of 1,200 free throws missed in their careers.

The only players who had worst FT% than O'Neal are also centers: Ben Wallace, Andre Drummond, DeAndre Jordan and the legendary Wilt Chamberlain.

Most big men struggle with the free-throw line, but it really doesn't take away from the greatness of those who dominated the NBA during their era. While some might have Shaquille O'Neal as one of the Top 5 players of all time, Wilt Chamberlain certainly has a case to be considered the NBA's GOAT.

In this article, however, we will focus on Shaquille O'Neal's struggles from the free-throw line in his NBA career. We will give you his three worst seasons in terms of free-throw shooting percentage. The article will also highlight if those bad numbers from the line affected his overall numbers (hint: they probably didn't).

Without further ado, let us take a look.

#3 2005-06 NBA season | 46.9%

Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal lead the Miami Heat to success in the 2005-06 NBA season.

Shaquille O'Neal entered this season after finishing second in the 2004-05 NBA MVP vote behind Steve Nash. O'Neal was also just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals in his first season with the Miami Heat. He then helped the team reach ultimate success in 2006.

The Heat, coached by Pat Riley in their last 61 games, put up the second-best record in the East with a 52-30 clip in the regular season. In that regular season, O'Neal was second in the team in scoring, as Dwyane Wade's progression took him to an average of 27 points per night that year.

O'Neal averaged 20 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, while leading the league in field-goal percentage (60%). The Heat went on to beat the Detroit Pistons and avenge their loss in the previous year's Conference Finals. Wade shone in the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, which sealed the deal for the Miami Heat.

However, O'Neal's regular season included the third-worst free-throw shooting percentage of his NBA career (in a single season). He only made 46.9% of his 471 attempts in the regular season, which was fairly dismal in itself.

Things only got worse in the 2006 NBA Playoffs as he made only 37.4% of his free throws. It was the worst of Shaquille O'Neal's postseason career in meaningful playoff runs, even though the Miami Heat picked up the NBA title.

#2 2004-05 NBA season | 46.1%

Shaquille O'Neal reacts in a game during his time with the Miami Heat.

In his first year with the Miami Heat, Shaquille O'Neal had arguably his last MVP-caliber year, at age 32. After leaving the LA Lakers via trade, O'Neal was looking for the fourth NBA title of his decorated career. He came close to winning it in his first year, or at least had a good chance to do so.

O'Neal was also close to winning the second NBA MVP of his career that year, but Steve Nash (Phoenix Suns) beat him in the voting. The Miami Heat star averaged 22.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game that year, while making a league-high 60.1% of his field goals.

Despite all the good work, O'Neal shot terribly from the free-throw line and his 46.1% clip from that season is the second-worst of his illustrious NBA career. He attempted 765 free throws that year and made just 353.

In the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Detroit Pistons at home. However, the team went on to win it all in a stellar 2005-06 season.

#1 2006-07 NBA season | 42.2%

Shaquille O'Neal going to the basket while playing for the Miami Heat.

Following his fourth and what ultimately became his last NBA title, Shaquille O'Neal had a troubled 2006-07 regular season. He played only 40 games, the second-lowest of his illustrious NBA career.

An injury to his left knee and surgery were largely to blame for Shaquille O'Neal missing basketball games in the 2006-07 NBA season. However, he proved effective when he was on the court, helping the team reach the NBA Playoffs. Notably, the Miami Heat had to deal with Dwyane Wade's injury as well.

In his 15th NBA season, Shaquille O'Neal averaged less than 20 points per night for the first time in his career. He put up only 17.3 points per game, but the team still went 25-15 with him on the court.

However, the free-throw line still hindered him, as he made a career-low 42.2% of his 294 attempts in the regular season.

