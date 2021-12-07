Ranking Stephen Curry's Top 5 NBA seasons in terms of two-point field-goal percentage

Stephen Curry has simply been an amazing player throughout his entire NBA career. Still in his basketball prime, the Golden State Warriors superstar has already earned two NBA MVPs and cemented his legacy as the greatest shooter in basketball history, as well as one of the most influential and game-changing athletes ever seen in the NBA.

Stephen Curry is likely soon to become the NBA's all-time leader in three-point field goals made, as by his standards, he is within striking distance of Ray Allen's current record of 2,973 (Curry is at 2,958).

Stephen Curry's Top 5 NBA seasons based on two-point field-goal percentage

Stephen Curry's three-point shooting style, which includes mind-boggling long-range shots, is surely an inspiration for young players and kids to improve their shooting ability and try shots from almost every part of the court. That's Steph Curry's influence on basketball.

While Stephen Curry's threat from the three-point line makes defensive schemes from opposing teams try to pressure him off that line (with little success), the two-time MVP also often manages to get into the paint and put up great finishes at the rim to convert short, easy jumpers.

Stephen Curry's career three-point shooting percentage is currently at 43.2%, which is the seventh-best in NBA history. On two-point field goals, Curry has a career percentage of 51.8% (he's made 3,588 of his 6,922 attempts so far).

In this article, that's the direction we want to go, as we take a look at Stephen Curry's top five NBA seasons in terms of two-point field-goal percentage.

Without further ado, let's begin.

#5 2014-15 NBA season | 52.8%

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in 2014.

On his way to leading the Golden State Warriors to a hugely successful year, his first NBA MVP and first championship, Stephen Curry put up a tremendously efficient 2014-15 regular season.

While playing only 32.7 minutes per game, Stephen Curry was dominant all season, as the Warriors' dynasty launched.

He averaged 23.8 points, 7.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game with a 48/44/91 shooting split.

He converted a league-leading 286 three-pointers (an all-time record at the time), and also made 367 of his 695 two-point attempts (52.8%). Curry also posted a 53.8% True Shooting Percentage, the best of his career at the time.

#4 2016-17 NBA season | 53.7%

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

After breaking the regular-season record of the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls (72 wins a 10 losses) and losing the 2016 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors' dynasty embarked on a new chapter, with former NBA MVP Kevin Durant joining the team before the 2016-17 campaign.

Stephen Curry's offense, coming off a season winning a unanimous MVP award, stayed solid throughout the 2016-17 campaign. Curry averaged 25.3 points, 6.6 assist and 4.5 rebounds per game, along with 1.8 steals.

He put up a shooting split of 46/41/89 and converted 351 of his 654 two-point attempts (53.7%).

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra