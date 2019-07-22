Ranking the Top 10 Centers entering the 2019/20 NBA Season

Joel Embiid

For a league that was dominated by big-sized centers for a long time in its history, things have changed now. However, it doesn't mean that centers aren't that important anymore.

Similarly to the power forward, the position of center has evolved quite significantly over the past five years with an increasing number of them developing an ability to shoot 3-pointers consistently and make plays for others with their passing skills.

Current centers who possess the old school skills in the post on offense and are also able to be lethal rim protectors on defense whilst having adapted to the new style of the game are the players who you'll find soaring on this top 10 list.

Honorable mentions

Steven Adams (OKC)

Clint Capela (HOU)

Brook Lopez (MIL)

Montrezl Harrell (LAC)

Marc Gasol (TOR)

#10 Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas

Lithuanian Jonas Valanciunas possesses a fantastic set of offensive skills that have enabled him to average 19.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game in only 28 minutes per game he played with Memphis Grizzlies last season.

So by re-signing on a 3 year, $45 million deal with the Grizzlies, Valanciunas can further improve his averages as the leader of a young talented team that includes Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant.

#9 DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins

Even though "Boogie" only played 30 games with the Golden State Warriors last season, he showed flashes that he can still be a great scoring big man by averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in only 26 minutes per game.

Also, in terms of his athleticism, he has slimmed down a lot over the offseason which means that he should be able to move around much quicker with his new team the Los Angeles Lakers. As part of a team that includes LeBron James and Anthony Davis, if DeMarcus Cousins can get close to his best, he can really be the x-factor for the Lakers' championship odds.

