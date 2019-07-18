Ranking the Top 10 Point Guards entering the 2019/20 NBA Season

Talal Meenai FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 105 // 18 Jul 2019, 11:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2019 NBA Finals - Game Six

The point guard is one of the more critical positions in NBA basketball as the player is responsible for being the club's main ball handler, facilitator and in many cases, the primary scorer.

A list of the top 10 point guards in the best basketball league in the world is very difficult to create as there are simply so many amazing players at the position. Furthermore, many of them have changed teams this offseason as a result of free agency, trades, and the draft coming together to form the most surprising summer in NBA history in terms of star movement.

As a result, it is not easy to predict how well these new additions will perform in their new colors. Anyways, here is my best attempt at listing the top 10 current NBA point guards as we draw closer to the 2019/20 regular season.

Honorable mentions

Jamal Murray (DEN)

Eric Bledsoe (MIL)

De'Aaron Fox (SAC)

Kyle Lowry (TOR)

#10 Chris Paul

Chris Paul

There's no doubt that CP3 is aging, hence he has dropped from being a top 3 PG in 2016 to being on the edge of the top 10 only 3 years later. Paul doesn't have the same quickness hence he's not able to score at the same rate he was once capable of.

Advertisement

On a different note, his passing, IQ level and defensive ability haven't changed so he's still a very valuable player to have on a contending team. The only issue is that he is getting severely overpaid for a player at his age so it is very difficult for him to end up on a contender.

#9 Mike Conley

Mike Conley

With the Jazz, Conley has a chance to be leading a contending team once again with backcourt partner Donovan Mitchell, forwards Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic as well as the backbone of the team in reigning 2-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

Similarly to Chris Paul, Conley is not in his prime any more, but he's 3 years younger than him so is still capable of being a crucial piece of a team that is trying to win a chip with his scoring and defensive abilities.

1 / 4 NEXT