Ranking the Top 3 Duos in the NBA currently

Rishabh Gangwani
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
27 Nov 2018, 12:33 IST

The iconic duo ruled NBA for a long time
The iconic duo ruled NBA for a long time

What are some of the names that come to mind when you think of the words 'dynamic duos' in the NBA? Micheal Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, John Stockton And Karl Malone, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and many more.

These dynamic duos really dominated the league at one point. They would take over games down the stretch and lead their teams to important victories. The presence of these duos on their respective teams have lead to multiple championships.

The NBA today is not short of superstar duos as well. Let's have a look at the top three superstar tandems that are present in the league today.

#1 Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant

Curry and Durant are unstoppable together
Curry and Durant are unstoppable together

Imagine having two of the top five players in the league today on one team. Kevin Durant jumped ship when he decided to join the Golden State Warriors in free agency in 2017. In the process, Durant joined forces with the league's deadliest shooter in Stephen Curry.

It took no time for the two to adjust to each other, they took part in fun workouts and shooting contests off the court and drained three-pointers on different teams on the court on a nightly basis. When put in a pick and roll situation, the two have been simply unguardable. Their chemistry has led the Warriors to back to back championships in 2017 and 2018.

Coming into the 2018-19 season, the two have started the season on fire with Curry averaging 29.5 points per game and Durant averaging 28.2 points per game. If the superstar duo can keep this up then the Warriors might just win the championship for the third straight time.

#2 Russell Westbrook and Paul George

George and Westbrook work well together
George and Westbrook work well together

Paul George filled the void that was left by Kevin Durant (who signed with the Warriors in free agency) when he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder on 6th July, 2017. Although Russell Westbrook played incredibly well without Durant on the team and in the process went on to win the NBA MVP award after averaging a triple-double for the season, he could not lead the Thunder to a Championship and desperately needed help.

George and Westbrook formed a strong bond on and off the court. The Thunder were eliminated by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs last year and everybody thought that George would sign with his home team, the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason.

To everyone's surprise, he decided to stay back in Oklahoma and cited his friendship with Westbrook to be one of the main reasons for him re-sign with the team. The duo is certainly capable of taking over games and it will be interesting to see whether they can lead their team to a cChampionship this season.


