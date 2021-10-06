Ranking Tim Duncan's 5 NBA Finals performances in his championship-winning years with San Antonio Spurs

Tim Duncan is widely regarded as the greatest power forward in NBA history. But when the discussion is about the NBA GOAT, the San Antonio Spurs' legend isn't usually mentioned, unless you're a diehard Spurs fan.

However, Duncan does have an interesting case to be considered as a top-five player in NBA history. He is arguably the greatest #1 pick in the history of the NBA Draft too.

Duncan led the San Antonio Spurs to each of their five NBA championships in franchise history. He won the NBA Finals MVP award three times, including one as a sophomore in 1999.

• 3× NBA Finals MVP

• 2× NBA MVP

• 15× NBA All-Star

• 15× All-NBA

• 15× NBA All-Defensive Team🏀: buff.ly/3w6X9ca https://t.co/oryNWchPbl

David Robinson was Spurs' franchise player before Duncan arrived, and George Gervin was also huge in the Spurs' early NBA years. But TD is the undisputed GOAT of San Antonio.

In his 19 seasons with the franchise, San Antonio made the playoffs each time. They won at least 50 games in every full season (not including the 50-game 1998-99 season, which ended with a Spurs' title).

He appeared in six NBA Finals with the San Antonio Spurs. On that note, here's a look at Tim Duncan's top five championship-winning performances from his legendary Hall-of-Fame career. Without further ado, let's get started:

#5 Tim Duncan vs Miami Heat - 2014 NBA Finals

Tim Duncan during the 2014 NBA Finals.

Had the San Antonio Spurs sealed the deal in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, Tim Duncan would've won the Finals MVP award. That's because he was averaging 18 points, 12 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game with 50% field-goal efficiency.

However, that memorable series went in the Miami Heat's favor. When the San Antonio Spurs demolished LeBron James and Miami in the 2014 NBA Finals, Duncan was the team leader, putting up 15.4 points and ten rebounds per game in the series.

Kawhi Leonard eventually earned the Finals MVP award, but the 38-year-old Tim Duncan would have been a worthy winner as well.

#4 Tim Duncan vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 2007 NBA Finals

Tim Duncan (#21) of the San Antonio Spurs shoots a jump shot.

The San Antonio Spurs swept the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James in the first NBA Finals appearance of 'The King'. Tony Parker earned the NBA Finals MVP award after a solid series.

Tim Duncan had a big series too, averaging 18.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. He also performed tremendously in defense, as he did for his entire career.

NBA History @NBAHistory "This is gonna be your league."With LeBron James passing Tim Duncan for No. 2 in all-time playoff wins on Saturday, we look back at the moment the two superstars shared after the 2007 NBA Finals. "This is gonna be your league."With LeBron James passing Tim Duncan for No. 2 in all-time playoff wins on Saturday, we look back at the moment the two superstars shared after the 2007 NBA Finals. https://t.co/zYMurnDBrF

Duncan's 91 Defensive Rating in the 2007 NBA Finals was the best of the series for any player across both teams. It could've won him the Finals MVP award winner, which would've been the fourth of his career.

