5 biggest NBA DPOY snubs of the 21st century

The NBA Defensive Player of the Year (NBA DPOY) award, which recognizes the best defender in a regular season, is one of the most prestigious honors in the game.

There are many determining factors for winning the NBA DPOY award, like a player's reputation or the fact that he plays for a great defensive team, to name a few.

Five greatest NBA DPOY snubs in the 21st century

There have been some high-profile snubs for the NBA DPOY award since the turn of the century, despite a player making the All-Defensive Team of the season.

On that note, let's have a look at five of the biggest NBA DPOY snubs in the 21st century. Without further ado, let's get started.

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo | 2018-19 NBA season

NBA DPOY winner: Rudy Gobert

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) of the Milwaukee Bucks

In the 2019-20 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo became the fifth player in league history to win MVP and DPOY awards and only the third to do so in the same season.

However, the Greek Freak should have had two NBA DPOY awards by now to go with his two MVP awards.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished second behind the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert.in the 2018-19 NBA DPOY voting. However, Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to the best record in the league (60-22) with his stellar play at both ends of the court.

Moreover, he was second in the league in Defensive Rating (ahead of Gobert), third in Defensive Win Shares (one place behind Gobert) and led the league in Defensive Box Plus/Minus.

#4 Tim Duncan | 2006-07 NBA season

NBA DPOY winner: Marcus Camby

Tim Duncan in 2007.

Marcus Camby of the Denver Nuggets took home the 2006-07 NBA DPOY award ahead of Bruce Bowen and Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs.

However, despite Bowen being the San Antonio'Spurs' best perimeter defender and one of the best in league history, the leader of that defense was Tim Duncan.

Among the three players, Duncan was the only one to finish in the top 3 in Defensive Rating (first), Defensive Win Shares (first) and Defensive Box Plus/Minus that season.

#3 Dwight Howard | 2011-12 NBA season

NBA DPOY winner: Tyson Chandler

Dwight Howard (#12) of the Orlando Magic in 2012.

Dwight Howard won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in three consecutive seasons, doing so from 2009 to 2011. He is the only player in league history to do so. However, a fourth consecutive award eluded him when he would have been a deserving winner.

In the 2011-12 NBA DPOY voting, Howard finished third, behind winner Tyson Chandler (New York Knicks) and the league-leader in blocks, Serge Ibaka (OKC Thunder).

However, Howard had a strong case for a fourth consecutive NBA DPOY award. The Orlando Magic center led the league in Defensive Rebounds, Defensive Rebound Percentage and rebounds per game and finished third in blocks per game (behind Ibaka but ahead of Chandler).

Moreover, Howard finished third in Defensive Rating, ahead of Chandler (15th) and Ibaka (11th). Howard also finished third in Defensive Win Shares ahead of his competitors (who were both outside the top 10).

Meanwhile, the DPOY winner, Chandler, was a second-teamer in the All-Defensive selections, while Howard was recognized as the best defensive center in the All-Defensive teams.

#2 LeBron James | 2012-13 NBA season

NBA DPOY winner: Marc Gasol

LeBron James (#6) of the Miami Heat in 2012

The race for the 2012-13 DPOY award was an enticing one. LeBron James was a frontrunner and deserved to win the award that year, but that was not to be.

The battle for the award was closer than many would think. But you could argue that the real fight should've been between James and Paul George of the Indiana Pacers.

Eventually, it was Marc Gasol (Memphis Grizzlies) who won the award ahead of James and Ibaka.

Meanwhile, James was a member of the All-Defensive first team and Gasol was a second-teamer, even when two centers were selected to the first team (Tyson Chandler and Joakim Noah). Even Gasol's teammate, Tony Allen, was a first-teamer, and he was surely the best defender in a team that had a great defensive crew in Allen, Zach Randolph, Mike Conly and Gasol himself.

James was a strong candidate for the NBA DPOY that year, as he led the eventual champions Miami Heat to the best record in the league (66-16), and he had the best Defensive Rating in the team.

LeBron James ranked behind Gasol in Defensive Rating, Defensive Win Shares and Defensive Box Plus/Minus. However, various teammates of Gasol were ranked high in those categories, while James was the only Miami Heat player to appear in the top 20.

#1 Ben Wallace | 2003-04 NBA season

NBA DPOY winner: Metta Sandiford-Artest

Ben Wallace #3 (center) of the Detroit Pistons holds up the Larry O'Brien NBA trophy in 2004.

Though LeBron James' case for the 2012-13 NBA DPOY award was one of the most famous ones, Ben Wallace had a stronger case in the 2003-04 season. Instead, it was Indiana Pacers' Ron Artest (now named Metta Sandiford-Artest) who pipped Wallace to the award.

Wallace had won the award in the previous two seasons and went on to win it in the next two years as well. He is tied with Dikembe Mutombo for the all-time lead, with four NBA DPOY awards, but he could've won five straight.

In the 2003-04 season, Wallace led the Detroit Pistons to the NBA title, and the team had a huge defensive scheme revolving around him.

Wallace led the league in Defensive Rating (Artest was 13th and third among Indiana players). Moreover, Wallace had the league's highest Defensive Win Shares (Artest was seventh) and also ranked third in Defensive Box Plus/Minus, with Artest in 15th place.

Artest was an outstanding defender, but Wallace had a stronger case to win the NBA DPOY award that year. Of course, the Indiana Pacers (61-21) were the best team in the East during the regular season, and that might've played a role in Artest winning the award.