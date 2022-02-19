Ranking the Top 5 NBA Three-Point Contests of All-time

The three-point shot has completely revolutionized how basketball is played today and the NBA Three-Point Shootout is regarded as the best sideshow of the All-Star weekend.

Several teams seem to have fallen in love with the three-point shot. So much so that the annual contest has undoubtedly surpassed the Dunk Competition as the marque appetizer before the All-Star Game.

Since the official competition started in 1986, the NBA and millions of fans have seen some of the most dazzling beyond-the-arc shooting over the years. Names such as Larry Bird, Craig Hodges, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and others have made this contest a riveting one.

There have been duels and performances that have stood the test of time since the contest's inception. As the NBA celebrates its All-Star weekend, it's about time to dust off the history books and list the most memorable three-point shooting contests of all time.

5 of the most unforgettable NBA three-point shootouts since its introduction in 1986

#5 1990 Craig Hodges vs Jim Les

Michael Jordan's disastrous 5-point showing in the 1990 Three-Point Contest stole the thunder from eventual winner and teammate Craig Hodges. [Photo: MARCA]

The 1990 NBA Three-Point Contest was as much about the finalists as it was about the names of the participants and their meaning in the competition’s history. The shootout marked the start of the Craig Hodges era. Hodges won his first of three titles that year and became the inaugural champion of the 90s.

The biggest side story heading into the battle was the return of Larry Bird, who missed the 1989 event with an injury. Larry Legend has proven unbeatable in all three times he joined the contest. An injury, however, prevented him from joining the shootout.

Lastly, the 1990 Three-Point thriller included a certain Michael Jordan, who was already terrorizing opponents with his impeccable scoring. However, the excitement and anticipation of Jordan’s entry quickly went down the drain when MJ made only five of 30 shots, tied for worst in the competition.

Craig Hodges had a solid final-round score of 16 to pip Jim Les’ 15 points. Despite the thrilling finale, it was Jordan’s horrific shooting that garnered considerable media attention.

#4 1986 Larry Bird vs Craig Hodges

Larry Bird dominated the first three NBA Three-Point Shootouts. [Photo: Twitter]

The NBA introduced the long-distance shootout in 1983 to spice up the NBA All-Star Game. Despite all the massive expectations of what the event will become, the league had no idea how impactful this contest would become.

Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics was considered the heavy favorite to win the inaugural three-point contest. While almost everyone was anticipating a sizzling performance by the “Hick from French Lick,” it was Hodges who stole the show early.

Hodges scorched the nets for 25 first-round points. Bird, meanwhile, barely managed to get to the second round, finishing with 16 points. The semifinals to the finals, however, became an all-Larry Legend show. He topped the second round with 18 before burying Hodges 22-12 in the championship round.

The Celtics superstar’s win cemented his status as the top gun in the NBA after the win.

