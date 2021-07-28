Ranking the top 5 passers in NBA history basis of highest assists-per-game

Playmaking is logically one of the most important aspects to some NBA players. An offensive player who can create his own shot and also help his teammates find good looks on the court will definitely be solid for any NBA team.

In today's league, we have some of the most gifted passers in NBA history, starting with LeBron James, Chris Paul, or even Rajon Rondo. Luka Doncic is one of the players from the new generation of NBA talent that is also an extraordinary passer and who is often up there in terms of assists per game.

Five All-time leaders in assists per game in NBA history

Moreover, the current NBA MVP award winner, center Nikola Jokic, is one of the best big-men passers the NBA has ever seen in its almost 75-year history

Staying with the passing theme, this article will give you the five players with the highest average of assists per game in NBA history.

#5 Isiah Thomas

Thomas and Pistons' coach Chuck Daly.

Underrated by many, Isiah Thomas is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. A 12-time NBA All-Star and two-time champion, Zeke averaged 9.3 assists per game in his career, the fifth-most in league history.

Thomas was the leader of the 'Bad Boy' Detroit Pistons, who won two consecutive NBA championships in 1989 and 1990.

#FinalsTrivia Isiah Thomas (despite severely sprained ankle) holds the record w/ 25 pts in a quarter: Game 6, 6/9/88. pic.twitter.com/IaUIyH05kh — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 7, 2015

He led the NBA in assists once throughout his 13-year career and is also in the Top 10 for most total assists in NBA history with 9,061.

He was also a two-time All-Star MVP, receiving five All-NBA nominations and winning the 1990 NBA Finals MVP.

#4 Chris Paul

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns.

Often referred to as the 'Point God', Chris Paul is definitely one of the all-time greats in the point guard position for his ability to control his team's offense and set up teammates.

CP3 is fourth in NBA history with a career average of 9.4 assists per game in the regular season. He is the only active player on this list, which means he could fall or climb some steps in years to come.

Paul, an 11-time All-Star, is still looking for his first NBA championship, but his greatness at the point guard position is already cemented. A future Hall-of-Famer, Paul is also one of six players with at least 10,000 assists and ranks fifth in league history in total assists (10,275).

Paul has led the NBA in assists four times throughout his NBA career.

