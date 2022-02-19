Ranking the top 5 performances by rookies in the NBA All-Star game

In the history of the NBA, only 45 rookies have been selected to play in the All-Star Game. It's an incredibly rare feat for any first-year player to accomplish. Since 1990, only eight rookies have made the All-Star team, with Blake Griffin being the last one in 2011.

Before Griffin, it was Yao Ming in 2003, and he was a starter after receiving a lot of fan votes. In the 1990s, five future Hall of Famers were selected as All-Stars, including Tim Duncan, Grant Hill, Shaquille O'Neal, Dikembe Mutombo and David Robinson.

In the 71-year history of the NBA All-Star Game, only three rookies have won the game's MVP. On that note, here's a look at the top five performances by rookies in the NBA All-Star game.

#5 David Robinson (1990)

David Robinson of the San Antonio Spurs

David Robinson was selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs out of the United States Naval Academy in the 1987 NBA Draft. However, Robinson had to serve two years of active-duty obligations in the Navy before making his debut in the 1989-90 NBA season.

'The Admiral' averaged 24.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game in his rookie season. He was selected as an All-Star reserve for the Western Conference. On his All-Star Game debut, Robinson had 15 points, ten rebounds, an assist, two steals and one block in a 130-113 loss to the Eastern Conference.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 31 years ago today, David Robinson won Rookie Of The Year after one of the greatest rookie seasons ever.



24 PTS, 12 REB, 4 BLK

Won every Rookie Of The Month

6th in MVP voting

2nd in REB

3rd in BLK

All-Defense

All-NBA

All-Star



31 years ago today, David Robinson won Rookie Of The Year after one of the greatest rookie seasons ever. 24 PTS, 12 REB, 4 BLKWon every Rookie Of The Month6th in MVP voting2nd in REB3rd in BLKAll-DefenseAll-NBA All-Starhttps://t.co/HnRAiitlWU

#4 Elgin Baylor (1959)

Elgin Baylor of the LA Lakers (Photo: Courtesy of NBA.com)

The Minneapolis Lakers drafted Elgin Baylor with the first overall selection in 1958. Baylor immediately made an impact as a rookie for the Lakers, averaging 24.9 points, 15.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He was also named as an All-Star starter in his first year.

Baylor led the Western Conference to a 124-108 win over the Eastern Conference. He won the All-Star Game MVP after scoring 24 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out an assist, while shooting 50.0% from the field.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav