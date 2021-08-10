Ranking the top 5 players in the Indiana Pacers’ history

The Indiana Pacers are one of the oldest teams in the NBA. They began their journey in 1967 as an ABA team. Nine years later, the ABA merged with the NBA and that merger included the Pacers.

Since its inclusion into the current league in 1976, the team out of Indiana has become a household name. The Pacers boast 6 Hall of Fame players in their long history. They have reached the playoffs 27 times, played in the finals once, but have never won an NBA Championship.

UNDRAFTED Duane Washington went to work for the Pacers today 😤



23 PTS | 8/9 FG (via @Pacers) pic.twitter.com/KbI98bHOVY — Overtime (@overtime) August 9, 2021

Top five players from Indiana Pacers' NBA history

The Pacers, unfortunately. remain as one of the only 11 currently active NBA teams to have never won a title. They share this shortcoming with the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Pheonix Suns.

Today's list is dedicated to the unyielding Indiana Pacers who have never lost hope. We hope to be able to do justice to all its players by ranking the top five players to ever play for the Indiana Pacers post the ABA-NBA merger.

#5 Paul George

Paul George

Paul George is one of the best in the league. The 6' 8" small forward/shooting guard is as complete of a player as possible. His well-balanced skillset makes him lethal on offense and defense. He has good handles that help him drive into the paint without any hesitation or fear, his strength and reach allow him to compete with players while in the air.

paul george in summer league pic.twitter.com/c8ce9YTqHy — Jamal Cristopher (@Clippers24seven) August 9, 2021

He can shoot mid-range jumpers on well contested plays, drop off-the-spin fadeaways out of nowhere, and protect the rim like his life depended on it. Another one of PG13's abilities is him being able to stretch the defense and create attacking lanes for himself and his teammates.

Even though he has long since moved from the Indiana Pacers, the current LA Clippers player was exceptional for them. In his NBA career for the team being discussed, George scored 30+ points in 63 games. The seven-time All-Star has averaged 20.2 points over the entirety of his profession.

#4 Rik Smits

Rik Smits with team Red Bull during Indianapolis Moto GP Previews

Rik Smits has one of the coolest nicknames in the history of the game. The Dunking Dutchman played for the Indiana Pacers throughout his time in the league.

Smits had this oddness to his game that made it very difficult to guard him. Standing at 7' 4", he should have been an ideal center. Instead of sticking to only the basics, Rik would often attack from beyond the rim. Shooting consistent mid-range jumpers and quick hooks, he averaged 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds in his NBA career. He took the Pacers to 10 playoffs and was the epitome of a supporting cast while playing with Reggie Miller.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar