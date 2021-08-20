Ranking the top 5 role players on the LA Lakers roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

Fans are excited by the prospects of what the LA Lakers can achieve in the 2021-22 NBA season. There is a good chance for the Lakers to win the 2022 NBA Finals, given the quality of talent on the roster going into the new season.

It has been a productive offseason for the LA Lakers, who failed to make a deep run in the 2021 NBA playoffs. They lacked depth on their roster, which became evident following injuries sustained by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Except for Alex Caruso, who remained a menace on defense, the LA Lakers' role players were missing in action. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope failed to find his shooting range in the playoffs, knocking down just four of 19 three-point attempts.

In a bid to remedy their lapses, the LA Lakers went all out in the 2021 offseason to acquire elite role players. It will be exciting to see how Rob Pelinka's decisions will benefit the team during the new season.

Without further ado, here are the top five role players on the LA Lakers roster for the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball

Dwight Howard spent the 2020-21 NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers, following his departure from the LA Lakers. Previously, he made significant contributions off the bench to help the Lakers win their 17th championship.

Howard signed with the Lakers for the third time in his 17-year career this summer and will be part of an elite team that will try to bring another championship to the Staples Center. With Andre Drummond and Montrezl Harrell's departure, the purple and gold needed depth at the center and opted for Howard.

We're throwing it back to a few of our favorites from the big fella, @DwightHoward.#BestOfDwight pic.twitter.com/CHqlrEJGs3 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 11, 2021

The 2004 overall first-round pick is a certified rim rocker, but the LA Lakers are more interested in his defensive and rebounding abilities. Howard is an elite rebounder who will create a lot of opportunities for second-chance buckets.

Although he has not mastered the art of protecting the rim without fouling, he still does a decent job scaring away opponents that drive to the rim. Superman, as he is popularly called, will provide a dominant presence in the paint.

#4 Trevor Ariza

Trevor Ariza #8 attempts a three point shot

Trevor Ariza is not the athletic player he was once. Regardless, he has managed to maintain his defensive intensity throughout his 17-year career. Ariza won a championship with the LA Lakers in 2009, playing alongside Kobe Bryant, and will be eager to win again.

Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza and Wayne Ellington don’t care about their roles on the Lakers next season. They just want to help the team compete for a championship. https://t.co/DYvmKIOZhf — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) August 19, 2021

The LA Lakers would like to maintain their No.1 ranking in defensive rating despite Caruso's departure. Although Ariza is not as athletic, he is an elite 3-and-D player. With Howard protecting the paint, the 36-year-old wing will be responsible for defending the perimeter.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra