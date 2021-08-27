Ranking the top 5 teams that LeBron James has faced in the NBA Finals

LA Lakers forward LeBron James has been to the NBA Finals 10 times in his storied 18-year career. Putting that into perspective, James has been in the Finals for more than half of his professional career.

That’s a staggering thought, and it speaks of LeBron James’ ability to lift his teams to greater heights. His capacity to lead and elevate his team’s play is not talked about often enough, mostly because of how he has lost more times in the Finals (6) than he has won (4).

LeBron James’ NBA Finals Foes

LeBron James’ 4-6 record in the NBA Finals has to be looked at in the context of the strength of his opponents. Many of James’ Eastern Conference teams reached the Finals only to be trounced by a superior opponent, one that was favored to win the championship in the first place.

Here are the 10 teams that LeBron James faced in the NBA Finals:

1. 2007 San Antonio Spurs (Lost 4-0)

2. 2011 Dallas Mavericks (Lost 4-2)

3. 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder (Won 4-1)

4. 2013 San Antonio Spurs (Won 4-3)

5. 2014 San Antonio Spurs (Lost 4-1)

6. 2015 Golden State Warriors (Lost 4-2)

7. 2016 Golden State Warriors (Won 4-3)

8. 2017 Golden State Warriors (Lost 4-1)

9. 2018 Golden State Warriors (Lost 4-0)

10. 2020 Miami Heat (Won 4-2)

The road to the championship has not been easy for LeBron James, except perhaps his third trip to the Finals when his Miami Heat defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 in five games.

But which teams are the toughest opponents that LeBron James faced in the NBA Finals? Here are the top 5:

5. 2007 San Antonio Spurs

Regular season record: 58-24

Playoff record: 16-4

Tim Duncan #21 shoots a layup against Anderson Varejao #17.

The San Antonio Spurs of 2007 had their Big 3 of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker still at the peak of their powers. They were just two years removed from their third championship and were determined to add another trophy to their collection.

LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers of 2007 are considered perhaps the worst team in history to reach the NBA Finals. It’s only because of James' brilliance that this team got past their Eastern Conference foes.

The Cavs roster in the 2006-2007 NBA Finals. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CYoAdaTeNA — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 23, 2020

The Spurs had the second-best defense during the regular season and had the fifth-best offense, too.

Facing a young LeBron James who was still learning how to shoot the basketball consistently from the outside, the Spurs took advantage of their superiority at every position to sweep the Cavs 4-0.

4. 2014 San Antonio Spurs

Regular season record: 62-20

Playoff record: 16-7

eBron James #6 goes up for a shot against Tim Duncan #21.

The 2014 NBA Finals showed what team chemistry and a superior offensive scheme can do against a team with great individual players, which the 2014 Miami Heat were with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Though the Big 3 of the Spurs were already in their twilight years, they were surrounded by an excellent combination of young players and veteran players who understood their roles.

Timmy, Tony and Manu all got into the action 💪



Spurs vs. Heat, 2014 NBA Finals Game 1 - 8:30pm ET on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/NLlw8l3teJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 25, 2020

During the NBA Finals, San Antonio mesmerized LeBron James and his Miami team and obliterated them in five games. It was a massacre of epic proportions as the Spurs scored 120 points per 100 possessions.

Though the 2007 Spurs team had the superior manpower, the 2014 team was the better squad as it won four games with an average of 17.5 points per contest. A young Kawhi Leonard won the Finals MVP despite averaging just 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sai Krishna