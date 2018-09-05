5 Greatest 3-Pointers of Ray Allen's Career

Ray Allen

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will induct its 2018 class on 08 September 2018 in Springfield, Massachusetts. One of the member's of the class is 2-time NBA Champion, 10-time NBA all-star and All-time NBA leader in 3-point field goals - Ray Allen. He was Elected by North American Committee and will be Presented at the ceremony by Reggie Miller.

Allen is known as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. He went the University of Connecticut before being drafted by Minnesota Timberwolves in 1996 as the 5th pick in the 1996 Draft. However, Allen was immediately shipped to the Bucks for Stephon Marbury.

In 2003, he was traded once again to the Seattle SuperSonics. After spending 4 years in Seattle, he was traded for a third time in his career to Boston in 2007 to play alongside Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, thus giving birth to a new Superteam in NBA which went on to become NBA champions in 2008. His final move of the career came when he took a pay cut to join the Miami Heat in 2012. This Heat Super team went on to become champions in 2013, beating the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, where Allen played a HUGE role.

In his 18 seasons in NBA, he gave us a lot of moments which we will always cherish. As this legend is getting inducted in The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, we recollect the top 5 three-pointers made by him.

#5 Clutch 3 Vs. The New York Knicks

Round 1 of the 2011 Eastern Conference playoffs was all set to be played between third-seeded Boston Celtics and sixth-seeded New York Knicks.

The series which ended up in a sweep in favor of the Boston Celtics, but Game 1 had some late drama in it. The Celtics led for just 60 seconds in the second half until Ray Allen shot a clutch 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds left on the game clock to beat the Knicks 87-85. With 21.0 seconds left Allen passed the ball to Paul Pierce and set up a screen for him before Kevin Garnett did the same for Allen and then the expert marksmen fired home the game-winner.

Allen finished the game with 24 points as the leading scorer for the Celtics. At the end of the game, Allen said: "We've run that play many times, it's a play that has so many options and tonight I was just the option."

