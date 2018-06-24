NBA Draft: 10 Craziest Draft-Day Trades of All Time

Let us look at some of the biggest draft-day trades that changed the course of the NBA.

The Charlotte Hornets traded Kobe Bryant to the Los Angeles Lakers

Every year, there are a ton of draft day trades that take place and the 2018 NBA Draft was no different than before. Whether it's trading players straight up, trading draft picks for future draft picks, trading picks for cash or any other possible permutation or combination, trades make up a majority of the draft day.

Many teams in an attempt to make their roster better take bold decisions. When a team trades a future young talent for a scrub or a young prospect for a veteran, we have seen plenty of times how the fortune of a team can change. While its impossible to know how great a young player might develop into, there have been a plethora of draft day trades in the history of the NBA that have changed the course of the franchise and the NBA.

Plenty of trades happened on the night of the 2018 NBA Draft. Only time will tell which trade turned out best for which team. For now, let us look at the top 10 craziest draft day trades of all time.

10.) The Phoenix Suns sell Rajan Rondo

The Pheonix Suns trade Rajon Rondo to the Boston Celtics for cash

The Phoenix Suns had the 21st pick in the 2006 NBA Draft and picked Kentucky point guard Rajon Rondo. They then instantly traded the rookie to Boston for cash and a 2007 first-round pick. They ended up eventually trading even that 2007 pick to Portland for cash. So, basically, the Suns used the Rondo trade to get some cash. But was it the best move?

Rajon Rondo, as we all know, went onto become an integral part of the Pierce, Garnett and Allen Celtics and almost made it a big 4. He was the perfect floor general that the Celtics needed and the big 3 along with Rondo ended up winning the 2008 championship. He played for the Celtics for 9 seasons and averaged 11 points, 8.5 dimes and 4.7 boards along with almost 2 steals per game.

Imagine if the Suns had kept Rondo. He could have learned from Steve Nash coming off the bench and could have been the best six man in the league. When Nash became a free agent, the Suns had no option to replace him with and Rondo could have been their answer then.