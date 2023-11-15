Real Madrid Baloncesto off to fabulous start to 2023-24 EuroLeague season

Real Madrid Baloncesto is one of the preeminent basketball clubs not only in Spain but all of Europe.

Founded in 1931, they have won a record 36 Spanish titles, including 14 Liga ACB crowns. Madrid, which last won the Liga ACB in 2022, has finished in the top two in three consecutive league seasons. Real Madrid has won 97 championships, including 11 Euroleague titles and one Eurocup.

Real Madrid is the reigning Euroleague champions. Madrid finished tied for second place during the 2022-23 EuroLeague regular season with a 23-11 record but was the No. 3 seed for the playoffs.

After taking the opening round series over Partizan Mozzart Bet (3-2), Madrid upset arch-rivals Barcelona in the semifinals and top-seeded Olympiacos in the finals.

Real Madrid 2023-24 season

Real Madrid has participated in the last two Euroleague finals, falling to Turkish club Anadolu Efes in 2021-22. Madrid has already captured the 2023 Spanish SuperCup this season and has had 18 straight wins to begin the campaign.

Real Madrid has remained undefeated despite facing a tough stretch. After only playing once in 10 days between October 30 and November 8, Madrid is playing five contests in 10 days.

While Madrid has had no trouble dispatching Euroleauge foe Virtus Bologna (100-76) on Nov. 9 to start this stretch, they have escaped their other two games with narrow wins.

Real Madrid Baloncesto returned to La Liga basketbll action with an 87-84 win over Surne Bilbao Basket on Sunday to maintain their two-game advantage in league play.

Madrid is 9-0 in Liga Endesa play and is followed by Barca and Valencia Basket, both of whom are 7-2.

Madrid is the only unbeaten team in Euroleague play (7-0) following a 76-73 win over Valencia Baskets on Tuesday.

After trailing 49-43, Madrid turned up its defense in the second half, restricting Valencia to just 24 points. Gabriel Deck and Facundo Campazzo led the way with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

"I'd like to point out the team's collective mindset and how much everyone who came on contributed, Real Madrid coach Chus Mateo said following the game against Valencia. When things don't go our way, when things aren't going smoothly, we keep fighting and stay focused."

"We put in a great defensive performance in the second half and only conceded 24 points. We improved on everything that we hadn't done well in the first half, especially with Brandon Davies, who had been very good. Valencia are a great team, they're playing especially well at home, but we kept our focus and managed to turn it around at the worst possible time."

Real Madrid leads Euroleague play with 86.3 points per game. Madrid is fourth in defense, allowing 74 points a contest. It also ranks in the top five in the Euroleague in rebounds, defensive rebounds, assists, blocks and 3-pointers.

Real Madrid Baloncesto top players and schedule

The basketball season is a long one, and it's even longer when a team plays in two separate leagues. Real Madrid has seven more games in November and is in the midst of a difficult portion of their schedule, as they have three more games this week.

Madrid returns to the Wizink Center against Monaco for another Euroleague game (Nov. 16). Madrid closes the week by hosting Unicaja in a La Liga clash (Nov. 19). They are off until Nov. 23 when they host Alba Berlin in a Eurolleague before concluding their four-game homestand against Morabanc Andorra (Liga) on Nov. 26.

Madrid's roster is loaded with talent. All 15 players are experienced European players, with 13 being regular contributors. Across competitions, of the 13 players appearing in at least nine games, five are averaging double-figures, and 12 are contributing four or more points. Many plaayers have also spent time in the NBA.

Here are some of their top players:

Facundo Campazzo

Campazzo is Real Madrid's starting point guard and one of the top passers in Europe.

The 32-year-old Argentinian earned Euroleague Week 7 MVP, producing 18 points and 11 while setting a personal record with a 39 PIR. Campazzo, who played eight games in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 17.5 points and 8.0 assists this year.

Carlos Alocen

Alocen is the second youngest player for Madrid. The 22-year-old point guard has been on the NBA's radar for the last few years but went undrafted in 2022. Alocen hasn't been on the court since tearing his ACL in February 2022. He's under contract with Real Madrid through 2025.

Sergio Llull

Llull is a Euroleague legend who is a magician with the basketball. While the 35-year-old combo guard has slowed down a little, he's still a valuable contributor off the bench. Llull, a second-round selection of the Denver Nuggets in 2009, has been with Real Madrid since 2007.

Fabien Causer

Causer is a veteran forward who is a key rotational member for Madrid. Causer is best known for his shooting prowess.

Rudy Fernandez

Like Llull, Fernandez is a Spanish legend who has been slowed down by age. The 38-year-old was a first-round pick of the Phoenix Suns and spent four seasons in the NBA before returning to Real Madrid Baloncesto in 2012.

Alberto Albalde

Albalde is an end-of-rotation player for Madrid, but the small forward shoots the ball well.

Mario Hezonja

Hezonja, the fifth player taken in the 2015 NBA draft, serves as Madrid's defacto sixth man. The 28-year-old is uber-athletic and a very good scorer and rebounder.

Sergio Rodriguez

Rodriguez is another European legend who still contributes at 37 despite slowing down considerably. The 2006 first-round draft pick appeared in 353 NBA games.

Gabriel Deck

Deck is a very talented forward. The 28-year-old can do a little bit of everything and defend. He has 17 games of NBA experience with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Dzazan Musa

Musa is one of the youngest and most key players for Real Madrid. The former NBA first-round pick could earn another chance in the Association if he continues to play well. Musa averages 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Guerschon Yabusele

Yabusele is part of a talented starting frontcourt. He's very strong and has a wide body while also being a capable shooter from the perimeter. A 2016 first-round selection of the Boston Celtics, the 27-year-old spent two seasons with the Celtics.

Eli Ndiaye

Ndiaye is a 19-year-old power forward from Senegal in his second season with Madrid. The 6-8 forward is one to keep an eye on. He sees sparse action with Real Madrid but is athletic and has shown some defensive potential.

Vincent Poirier

Poirier is a 7-foot rebounding machine who is having an excellent season offensively. He's also a physical low-post defender who can swat shots. Poirer has 10 games of NBA experience.

Edy Tavares

Tavares is one of the best players in Europe. The 7-3 center, a former NBA second-round draft pick, is the reigning Euroleague Final Four MVP and three-time Euroleague DPOY. He tops the Euroleague with 1.6 blocks a game.