Revisiting the 3 major injuries of Carmelo Anthony's NBA career so far

There's no doubt that Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony will go down as one of the most impressive scorers to play his position. After being selected third overall in the 2003 NBA Draft, Carmelo Anthony set the league on fire right out of the gate with his ability to fill up the scoring column in a hurry. Anthony has gone on to have himself an incredible career, as he was named to the NBA All-Star team 10-times.

For a player with Carmelo's build and toughness, it's pretty remarkable how consistent he was as a scorer for so long. But with the lengthy career that Carmelo Anthony has had, he's also dealt with a number of notable injuries that have caused him to miss some games. Let's take a look at some of the injuries that the prolific scorer has had to deal with during his time on the NBA floor.

#3 2008-09, Broken bone in hand

Carmelo Anthony dealt with some injuries during his time with the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets made a big splash during the 2008-09 season as they traded Allen Iverson to the Detroit Pistons for Chauncey Billups. The move was expected to finally give the team a more well-rounded roster to give Carmelo and the Nuggets a chance to make some noise in the Western Conference. That was until January when Carmelo Anthony broke a bone in his hand during a game against the Pacers. Instead of opting for surgery, Anthony decided to have his hand splinted, and his recovery time was estimated to be around three to four weeks.

#2 2011-12, The injuries start piling up

The injuries started piling up for Carmelo Anthony in 2011

There was a serious amount of buzz building around the New York Knicks heading into the 2011-12 season, as it was going to be the first full year of Carmelo Anthony in a Knicks uniform since his trade from the Denver Nuggets the previous season. Unfortunately things didn't go too well for the Knicks, as they dealt with a number of nagging injuries throughout the year to a variety of players. Carmelo was one player who especially suffered an injury-bug during the season. He would go on to play for only a total of 55-games, but suffered a variety of injuries, most notably a pulled hamstring.

#1 2014-2015, Battling knee injury

A knee injury would result in Carmelo Anthony missing the rest of the season

It was a rough 2014-15 season for Carmelo Anthony, as he spent the majority of the first half of the season battling knee pain. Anthony went on to toughen it out, trying to give the shorthanded Knicks any help he could possibly provide. There had been reports that he would "very likely" stop playing after the All-Star Game that year, which was at Madison Square Garden, and that was just what happened. Anthony had been reluctant to get surgery or sit out extended periods of time throughout the season, but then finally decided to undergo a procedure that would end his season early. He would go on to play in just 40 games during the season.

