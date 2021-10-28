Revisiting the 3 times where LeBron James had a major injury-related absence for the LA Lakers

LeBron James missed the LA Lakers’ recent overtime victory over the San Antonio Spurs due to a right ankle sprain. James eventually decided not to leave the game and continued playing. The Lakers will be proceeding with caution as head coach Frank Vogel said the injury has happened on the same ankle that forced James out of more than 20 games during the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

The team lost momentum, especially because even Anthony Davis had been ruled out, and were able to make their way to the Playoffs after defeating the Golden State Warriors in a play-in tie. The LA Lakers now plan to take a marathon approach to the season and rest their major players through busy periods. For LeBron, however, this is the third major injury he has suffered in four seasons with the Lakers.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp LeBron James is out due to injury, so he's coaching the Lakers from the sidelines. LeBron James is out due to injury, so he's coaching the Lakers from the sidelines.https://t.co/DEWcUB7u2m

LeBron James’ major injuries through his LA Lakers career

After joining the LA Lakers from the Cleveland Cavaliers as a free agent at the start of the 2018-19 NBA season, James was expected to make the Lakers instant title-contenders. However, he suffered what was the first major injury of his career, leading to the Lakers failing to make it to the Playoffs:

#3 Groin injury, 2018-19 NBA season

On Christmas day in a match against the Golden State Warriors, James suffered a groin injury which was later confirmed to be the first major injury of his career. As a result, James missed a then-record of 17 consecutive games which led to the Lakers responding with a 6-11 record. With James out and AD not having yet arrived, the best player on the Lakers’ roster was Brandon Ingram. The Lakers eventually finished 10th in a difficult Western Conference.

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN LeBron James seems to have avoided a serious injury to the same ankle he injured last season, but the Lakers are listing him on the injury report for tomorrow just in case. silverscreenandroll.com/2021/10/25/227… LeBron James seems to have avoided a serious injury to the same ankle he injured last season, but the Lakers are listing him on the injury report for tomorrow just in case. silverscreenandroll.com/2021/10/25/227…

James played just 55 games but had 27.4 points, 8.3 assists and 8.5 rebounds and led the team to their first championship since 2010 the following season. It was the first time that LeBron James had missed more than 15 games consecutively due to an injury, with James himself recently calling the groin injury the worst of his career.

#2 Right ankle injury, 2020-21 NBA season

After a successful NBA bubble in a restricted season, LeBron won his fourth championship ring, only to register another injury-affected season the following year. Last season, James was in conversation for an MVP award but a right ankle injury in March 2021 forced him out of a total of 26 matches. LeBron James returned towards the end of April but was forced out again, leading to the LA Lakers barely making it to the Playoffs.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis in action for the Los Angeles Lakers

They finished 7th in the Western Conference especially because Anthony Davis was also absent due to an injury, and made their way to the Playoffs after a hard-fought victory over the Warriors. Regardless, with Anthony Davis out, the LA Lakers lost to 2021 NBA finalists Phoenix Suns in the first round of the Playoffs and were knocked out.

#1 Right ankle injury, 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James is now listed as questionable for the Lakers’ game against the OKC Thunder. It might prove to be his third major injury during his fourth NBA season with the LA Lakers. James suffered the latest injury during a collision with Desmond Bane during the Lakers' recent victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

LeBron James was on the floor for some time before eventually deciding to continue. However, the Lakers have proceeded with caution with Vogel claiming that they are getting ready for a marathon season during which James can be expected to sit out, especially when the fixture list requires him to do so. He missed the match against the San Antonio Spurs and has been listed as questionable for the Lakers' next game as well. This is the third time in four years that LeBron James has suffered an injury that has forced him out of game(s).

Edited by Arnav Kholkar