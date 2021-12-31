Revisiting 5 times LeBron James went near-superhuman, as the LA Lakers star turns 37

LeBron James has built a basketball resume that is almost too good to be true as he turned 37 Thursday. Already in his 19th season in the NBA, "King James" continues to pile on the numbers that will only make his case as the G.O.A.T stronger than ever.

James’ career numbers are insane. The combination of godlike talents with almost inhuman durability has pushed him to be at the top or near the top of most significant statistics. James’ combined regular season and playoff numbers, as mind-boggling as they already are, will be almst untouchable by the time he hangs up his sneakers.

With four NBA titles and four regular-season MVPs, there have been a plethora of games when James donned the Superman cape. As the basketball world celebrates the "King" turning 37, it’s time to look at five of his most spectacular games.

A look back at five of LeBron James’ most impressive performances

No. 5: Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Bobcats – March 3, 2014

The lowly Charlotte Bobcats witnessed the highest-scoring game of LeBron James’ career. James, at 30 years old, torched the Bobcats for 61 points on 22-of-33 shooting. He highlighted his scoring with a career-best eight 3-pointers. The "King" matched the same number of 3-pointers in the LA Lakers’ disappointing loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, a day before he turned 37.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Never forget when masked LeBron James dropped 61 Points🔥

Never forget when masked LeBron James dropped 61 Points🔥https://t.co/Bu3oGuOmsY

Even more impressive in the game was James' clutch performance. He scored 25 of the 61 points in the third quarter to firmly put the Heat in the driver’s seat. He scored 37 of his points in the second half to completely dominate the game.

No. 4: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons – May 31, 2007

LeBron James' Game 5 in the 2007 Eastern finals crushed the top-seeded Detroit Pistons.[Photo: NBA.com]

The second-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers lost their first two games in the 2007 Eastern Conference finals before tying the series in the next two games. In the pivotal Game 5, LeBron James willed the Cavaliers to a nail-biting 109-107 overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons. The Cavs grabbed a 3-2 series lead and practically took the fight out of the veteran Pistons.

King James’ full arsenal was on full display. He scored the Cavs’ final 25 points against one of the league's best defenses. James finished with 48 points. Only two others scored in double figures, with no one scoring more than 16.

Pro Sports Outlook @PSO_Sports May 31, 2007: LeBron James scored 29 of Cleveland’s final 30 PTS, including 25 straight as the Cavs defeated the Detroit Pistons in 2OT to take a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals to eventually clinch the 1st NBA Finals in #Cavs history May 31, 2007: LeBron James scored 29 of Cleveland’s final 30 PTS, including 25 straight as the Cavs defeated the Detroit Pistons in 2OT to take a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals to eventually clinch the 1st NBA Finals in #Cavs history https://t.co/ibncw4KnaT

Basketball’s “Chosen One” played more than 50 minutes, forced overtime and then won the game for the Cavs with a last-second layup. It was James’ best playoff performance yet, four years into his young career.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein