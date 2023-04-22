The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are currently duking it out in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Back on November 1, 1991, the two California-based teams completed a trade centered around high-scoring guard Mitch Richmond. Golden State sent Richmond along with center Les Jespen and a 1995 second-round pick to Sacramento in exchange for rookie forward Billy Owens.

While Richmond was a proven player with three seasons under his belt at the time, Owens hadn't played a NBA game yet.

Richmond was selected fifth overall by the Warriors in the 1988 NBA Draft. After averaging 22 points per game, the Kansas State product was named Rookie of the Year. He later formed one of the league's most entertaining trios with small forward Chris Mullin and point guard Tim Hardaway. Known as "Run TMC," the three Warriors studs averaged at least 22.9 points per game during the 1990-91 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops The Warriors are bringing back the classic ‘Run TMC’ jerseys. The Warriors are bringing back the classic ‘Run TMC’ jerseys. 🔥 https://t.co/yb8bebCOTo

Guided by head coach Don Nelson, the Warriors had a fast-paced, "run-and-gun" style that was definitely fun to watch. Yet, the team needed to acquire a big man after continuously getting outrebounded. Alton Lister was Golden State's leading rebounder during the 1990-91 season, averaging only 6.3 per contest.

Nelson and the Warriors thought they had found their star big man by trading Richmond for Owens. The 6'8" Owens, who was selected by the Kings third overall in the 1991 draft, was a double-double machine, putting up 23.2 points and 11.6 rebounds per game during his final collegiate season at Syracuse.

The Sacramento Kings won the trade as Mitch Richmond became a perennial All-Star

Owens never became a star in Golden State and lasted only three years with the team, averaging 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He ended up playing three seasons with Richmond and the Kings later on. He also had stints with the Miami Heat, Seattle SuperSonics, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons and averaged 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in his career.

Meanwhile, Richmond spent seven seasons in Sacramento, averaging 23.3 points per game. During his stint with the team, he was named an All-Star six times. The 1995 NBA All-Star Game MVP ended his career with the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he won his sole title in 2002.

Richmond was eventually elected into the Basketball Hall of Fame and is regarded as one of the finest Sacramento Kings players in history.

Poll : 0 votes