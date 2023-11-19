"Right-handed human being": Hornets announcer allegedly calls out Miles Bridges with backhanded compliment

Long-time suspended Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges played his second game of the season after his comeback against the New York Knicks on Saturday and did well. He, however, was on the receiving end of what many believe as a backhanded compliment from the team’s TV commentator.

Midway into their home game against the Knicks, the left-handed Bridges fielded a pass from LaMelo Ball in the paint and scored on a right-handed finger roll.

The commentator went on to describe what happened by saying:

“Right-handed finger roll, Miles Bridges. Remember he is a left-handed basketball player but a right-handed human being. So you can do a lot of different things with either hand.”

While there was nothing necessarily wrong with what he said literally, some took it as a veiled calling-out of Miles Bridges, who is currently embroiled in a domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children.

The five-year NBA veteran is currently serving three years of probation after pleading no contest in exchange for no jail time over the domestic violence case. The victim accused the 6-foot-7 forward of assaulting her in front of the children.

Though he has already been sentenced in the case, he allegedly violated a protection order and has a court date in the near future.

For the case, the NBA slapped Miles Bridges a 30-game suspension without pay, which recently lapsed, allowing him to play again for the Hornets.

In the two games he has played so far, the Michigan State product has averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. The team, however, lost both times, slumping to a 3-9 record.

In the 2021-22 season, Bridges posted career-high numbers if 20.2 points, seven rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Hornets.

Miles Bridges anxious prior to return from suspension

Forward Miles Bridges has played two games since returning from a league-imposed suspension stemming from the domestic violence case, and looked comfortable each time. He shared though that he was anxious prior to his return, unsure how he would be received.

The 25-year-old Michigan native made his season debut against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and then played against the New York Knicks the following day. He averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the two games, which they both lost.

Heading into his return, Miles Bridges said he felt anxious since he was coming back from missing an entire NBA season. He said by way Basketball Forever:

“Anxious, I would say anxious. Basketball is supposed to be my sanctuary. For me to be away from it for a year, it’s been kind of hard on myself.”

“I know a lot of people feel a [certain] way about me being back and I understand that. Like I said before, I have to gain their trust back.”

The Hornets said in a statement the they are “comfortable” with the return of Bridges to the team after his legal issues but highlighted that they are going to follow his case as the court process goes on.